  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Poshmark, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    POSH   US73739W1045

POSHMARK, INC.

(POSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:13 2022-11-17 am EST
17.76 USD   +0.03%
09:11aContinued Investigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate NAVER Buyout of Poshmark – POSH
BU
11/10Poshmark : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10POSHMARK, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate NAVER Buyout of Poshmark – POSH

11/17/2022 | 09:11am EST
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether the directors of Poshmark, Inc. (“Poshmark”) (NASDAQ: POSH) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with NAVER Corporation (“NAVER”) for inadequate consideration. If you are a Poshmark shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Poshmark’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Poshmark for the benefit of Poshmark’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with NAVER, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Poshmark’s shareholders, and whether Poshmark’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 3, 2022, Poshmark announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by NAVER for $17.90 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are a Poshmark shareholder, you may have legal claims against Poshmark’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

© Business Wire 2022
All news about POSHMARK, INC.
09:11aContinued Investigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate ..
BU
11/10Poshmark : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10POSHMARK, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/10Poshmark Q3 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Increases
MT
11/10Earnings Flash (POSH) POSHMARK Posts Q3 Revenue $88.4M
MT
11/10Poshmark, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
11/10Poshmark, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/06Trending : Naver Misses Profit Expectations on Sluggish Ad Sales, Higher Costs
DJ
11/06Naver Third-Quarter Profit Fell 28% on Year, Missing Consensus
DJ
10/27Poshmark, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
GL
Analyst Recommendations on POSHMARK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 360 M - -
Net income 2022 -80,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 405 M 1 405 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 67,5%
Technical analysis trends POSHMARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,75 $
Average target price 16,97 $
Spread / Average Target -4,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manish Chandra Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Brumana Chief Financial Officer
Gautam Golwala Chief Technical Officer
John W. McDonald Chief Operating Officer
Hans Tung Independent Director
