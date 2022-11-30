Advanced search
    POSH   US73739W1045

POSHMARK, INC.

(POSH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14 2022-11-30 am EST
17.83 USD   +0.03%
11:03aPoshmark Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Poshmark, Inc. - POSH
BU
11/10Poshmark : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10POSHMARK, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

POSHMARK INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Poshmark, Inc. - POSH

11/30/2022 | 11:03am EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Poshmark, Inc. (NasdaqGS: POSH) to Naver Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Poshmark will receive only $17.90 in cash for each share of Poshmark that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-posh/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 360 M - -
Net income 2022 -80,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 411 M 1 411 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart POSHMARK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Poshmark, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSHMARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,82 $
Average target price 16,97 $
Spread / Average Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manish Chandra Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Brumana Chief Financial Officer
Gautam Golwala Chief Technical Officer
John W. McDonald Chief Operating Officer
Hans Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSHMARK, INC.4.64%1 411
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-32.77%211 432
MEITUAN INC.-31.06%123 136
PINDUODUO INC.34.53%99 166
SHOPIFY INC.-73.03%47 258
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-34.05%44 725