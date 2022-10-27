Advanced search
    POSH   US73739W1045

POSHMARK, INC.

(POSH)
10-26-2022
17.78 USD   -0.11%
AQ
GL
AQ
Poshmark, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

10/27/2022
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after market close. Due to the pending acquisition by Naver Corp. (KRX: 035420), Poshmark does not plan to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results.

To access the related press release, please visit Poshmark’s Investor Relations website at investors.poshmark.com.

About Poshmark, Inc.
Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of e-commerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com. You can also find Poshmark on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Investor Contact
ir@poshmark.com

Media Contact
pr@poshmark.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 358 M - -
Net income 2022 -78,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 574 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 407 M 1 407 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 67,9%
Technical analysis trends POSHMARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,78 $
Average target price 15,99 $
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manish Chandra Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Brumana Chief Financial Officer
Gautam Golwala Chief Technical Officer
John W. McDonald Chief Operating Officer
Hans Tung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSHMARK, INC.4.40%1 407
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-42.33%181 383
MEITUAN INC.-42.46%102 256
PINDUODUO INC.-8.94%67 126
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-38.20%41 950
SHOPIFY INC.-78.90%36 945