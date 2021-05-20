Poshmark, Inc. : and Snap, Inc. Partner to Bring Social Shopping to Snapchat

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced a first-of-its kind partnership with Snap to launch Poshmark Mini: a bite-sized social shopping experience of Poshmark that lives inside of Snapchat. Launching in the coming weeks, the Poshmark Mini empowers Poshmark's and Snap's social-driven communities to seamlessly connect with each other, explore curated products, and experience the thrill of the Poshmark treasure hunt without leaving the Snapchat app.

In addition to serving as a channel for product discovery and unique shopping experiences, the Poshmark Mini will benefit Poshmark sellers by increasing distribution and visibility of their listings to a new audience of millions of Snapchat users in yet another example of how Poshmark makes selling a superpower. In 2018, Poshmark became one of the first to partner with Snap Kit, enabling Poshmark users to share and sell their listings through Snapchat. Now, Poshmark is building on this integration by bringing the first social shopping experience to Snapchat through a Mini.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do, and we're focused on building the world's largest and most accessible social shopping community where everyone is welcome and anyone can thrive," said Steven Tristan Young, Chief Marketing Officer of Poshmark. "We're delighted to bring our simple, social and sustainable shopping experience to Snap, a brand that also prioritizes and fosters community. This partnership is a natural extension of our founding mission to put people at the heart of commerce and allows us to create more engaging, dynamic, and personalized shopping experiences everywhere consumers are."

Snapchat users in the U.S. will be able to use the Poshmark Mini in three different ways:

Shop Virtual Posh Parties — Poshmark's signature, real-time virtual shopping events where users meet up to shop, discover, share, and sell new and secondhand items. Snapchat users can invite their Snapchat friends to view Posh Parties or specific listings using Share to Camera / Share to Chat capabilities.

— Poshmark's signature, real-time virtual shopping events where users meet up to shop, discover, share, and sell new and secondhand items. Snapchat users can invite their Snapchat friends to view Posh Parties or specific listings using Share to Camera / Share to Chat capabilities. Shop Poshmark's Entire Catalogue — Poshmark's 4.5 million Active Sellers are constantly refreshing and curating a vast marketplace of more than 200 million products and more than 9,000 brands, now available for Snapchat users to explore and shop. With more than 70 percent of items on Poshmark being secondhand, Snapchat users are able to shop more sustainably and find unique products that match their original style.*

— Poshmark's 4.5 million Active Sellers are constantly refreshing and curating a vast marketplace of more than 200 million products and more than 9,000 brands, now available for Snapchat users to explore and shop. With more than 70 percent of items on Poshmark being secondhand, Snapchat users are able to shop more sustainably and find unique products that match their original style.* Shop Top-Selling Brands — Shoppers can quickly and easily see the latest brands that are trending across the Poshmark community.

Poshmark is at the forefront of three important trends driving the future of shopping: the shift to online, the shift to social, and the shift to secondhand. While shopping offline is inherently social, consumers are increasingly seeking the same levels of engagement and connection in the digital world. In 2020 alone, Poshmark Active Users browsed, shopped, bought, sold, and connected with each other through more than 30 billion social interactions. This shift to social shopping is largely driven by younger generations, and with Snap reaching about 90 percent of 13-24 year-olds across the U.S., the Poshmark Mini will introduce millions of new shoppers to Poshmark while deepening its relationship with Gen Z, who are an important, fast-growing part of its community.

Poshmark will continue to scale and enhance its social marketplace to deliver on its promise of creating the most engaging and impactful social shopping experience possible.

*All data as of Sept. 30, 2020

About Poshmark, Inc.:

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of ecommerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com . You can also find Poshmark on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest, YouTube , and Snapchat .

