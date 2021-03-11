Poshmark : dull revenue forecast overshadows holiday-quarter sales beat

March 11 (Reuters) - Online fashion marketplace Poshmark Inc
on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue below
expectations despite beating market estimates for
holiday-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 16% in extended
trading.
Poshmark, which runs an online marketplace for secondhand
goods, saw demand boom as consumers largely shift to secondhand
online shopping in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Executive Officer Manish Chandra said searches for
summer dresses on the platform surged 200% and those of bathing
suits rose 150%. "That tells me that people are ready to go
out," Chandra told Reuters in an interview.
However, Poshmark could face stiff competition from
traditional apparel sellers, which expect sales to bounce back,
driven by strong pent-up demand as consumers return to stores
and look for new styles for summer.
California-based Poshmark, which went public earlier this
year, forecast first-quarter revenue between $75.5 million and
$77.5 million, implying a growth of 32% to 36% from a year
earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $79.2 million.
Net revenue jumped about 27% to $69.3 million in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of $68 million, according
to IBES data from Refinitiv.
