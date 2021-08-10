Poshmark warns of marketing hit from Apple's ad tracking changes

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Second-hand retailer Poshmark Inc
on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue largely below
estimates and warned that its marketing efforts were taking a
hit from Apple Inc's new privacy controls over digital
advertising tracking.
Poshmark's shares slipped 2.5% in after hours trading, set
to extend an over 20% drop from its January initial public
offering price.
Apple in April enforced a rule requiring developers to seek
permission for gathering data that can be used to track users
across other sites and apps. Facebook Inc had criticized
the policy, saying it could harm customers.
Poshmark, which offers everything from pre-owned T-shirts to
high-end boutique dresses, felt the impact of Apple's new policy
late in the second quarter and expects it to continue into the
current quarter as well, Chief Executive Officer Manish Chandra
told Reuters in a call.
The company forecast third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenue of
$81 million to $83 million, with the mid-point slightly below
estimates of $82.4 million.
But Chandra was confident the effects of Apple's policy were
only temporary, as Poshmark has been spending heavily on
alternatives such as TV ads and tie-ups with celebrities like
Marie Kondo.
"It will work itself out as we go through the quarter and
the second half, largely because our channels are quite
diversified and super adaptable," Chandra said.
Poshmark said revenue rose 22% to $81.8 million in the
second quarter, beating Refinitiv IBES estimates of $80.3
million, as it pulled in thrifty young buyers looking for more
environmentally sustainable ways to buy clothes and home decor.
Rising U.S. COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant were not a
major concern for Poshmark in its revenue outlook, Chandra said.
Smaller rival ThredUp Inc said second-quarter
revenue rose 27% to about $60 million, beating estimates of $56
million.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)