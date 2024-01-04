Official POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC. press release

For an impressive 40 years, Posiflex has made a positive, indelible mark in the Point-of-Sale industry. From its humble beginnings in 1984 to its massive, worldwide presence of today, Posiflex has pioneered the growth of POS to deliver a plethora of solutions for the hard-working mom-and-pops, SMBs and big-box retailers to run their businesses more efficiently and provide optimal service to their customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104005218/en/

Join Posiflex at NRF 2024, booth #4247 - Celebrating 40 years of innovation (Graphic: Business Wire)

For its milestone 40th anniversary, Posiflex will debut at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show, Booth #4247, an entirely new line of products to add to its existing state-of-the-art line of terminals, tablets, kiosks, and peripherals. Posiflex will be showcasing innovative new terminals that allow for better service and maintenance, stunning compact POS terminals that can double as kiosks, plus thinner, lighter mobile tablets, and sleek larger-format kiosks with vibrant displays. These new models come in various forms: Windows or Android OS, a choice of processors, and optional accessories. More surprises are to be expected at the show.

With a 40-year legacy comes experience, reliability, and insight. Posiflex is—and will continue to be—a driving force in Point-of-Sale technology and its future. Visit Booth #4247 at NRF 2024 to witness the future of POS in the making.

Senior Vice President of Posiflex, Doyle Ledford, prophetically states, “We are excited to celebrate Posiflex’s 40th Anniversary with revolutionary new Point-of-Sale solutions that not only show how far Posiflex has come along, but also to demonstrate Posiflex’s foresight as to where POS technology is headed. It’s a bright future for Posiflex and an even brighter one for the POS industry as a whole.”

About Posiflex

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to provide not only full-service POS stations, but also versatile self-service kiosks, state-of-the-art mobile tablets, and scalable embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware for Windows and Android OS. More than 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design, and reliability. https://www.posiflexusa.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240104005218/en/