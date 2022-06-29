Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Posiflex Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8114   TW0008114000

POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(8114)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
133.50 TWD   +9.88%
06/29POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Clarification of mass media reporting on June 30, 2022
PU
06/22POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend Fubon Securities Investor Conference
PU
06/16POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends
PU
Posiflex Technology : Clarification of mass media reporting on June 30, 2022

06/29/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 11:10:13
Subject 
 Clarification of mass media reporting on
June 30, 2022
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/30
2.Company name:POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Column C03 of Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:"Institutional investors expect that POSIFLEX's
revenue will exceed the 10 billion mark this year, hitting a record high.
With the strengthening of gross profit margin and operating margin, profits
will also hit a high level at the same time."
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of media reports
8.Countermeasures:The content of the report is estimated and speculated by
the media and institutional investors. Investors should refer to the
Company's announcements on the Market Observation Post System for
financial and business information.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Posiflex Technology Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 03:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
