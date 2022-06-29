Posiflex Technology : Clarification of mass media reporting on June 30, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/30 2.Company name:POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Column C03 of Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report:"Institutional investors expect that POSIFLEX's revenue will exceed the 10 billion mark this year, hitting a record high. With the strengthening of gross profit margin and operating margin, profits will also hit a high level at the same time." 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of media reports 8.Countermeasures:The content of the report is estimated and speculated by the media and institutional investors. Investors should refer to the Company's announcements on the Market Observation Post System for financial and business information. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None