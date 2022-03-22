Posiflex Technology : Clarification of mass media reporting on March 23, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/23 2.Company name:POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Column C03 of Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report:"POSIFLEX estimates that in the first quarter of this year...the revenue in the first half of the year is expected to increase by more than 20%." 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of media reports 8.Countermeasures:The content of the report is estimated and speculated by the media and institutional investors. Investors should refer to the Company's announcements on the Market Observation Post System for financial and business information. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None