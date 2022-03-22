Posiflex Technology : Clarification of mass media reporting on March 23, 2022
03/22/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/23
Time of announcement
11:20:58
Subject
Clarification of mass media reporting on
March 23, 2022
Date of events
2022/03/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/23
2.Company name:POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Column C03 of Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:"POSIFLEX estimates that in the first quarter of
this year...the revenue in the first half of the year is expected to
increase by more than 20%."
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of media reports
8.Countermeasures:The content of the report is estimated and speculated by
the media and institutional investors. Investors should refer to the
Company's announcements on the Market Observation Post System for
financial and business information.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
