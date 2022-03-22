Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Posiflex Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8114   TW0008114000

POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(8114)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Posiflex Technology : Clarification of mass media reporting on March 23, 2022

03/22/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/23 Time of announcement 11:20:58
Subject 
 Clarification of mass media reporting on
March 23, 2022
Date of events 2022/03/23 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/23
2.Company name:POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Column C03 of Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:"POSIFLEX estimates that in the first quarter of
this year...the revenue in the first half of the year is expected to
increase by more than 20%."
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of media reports
8.Countermeasures:The content of the report is estimated and speculated by
the media and institutional investors. Investors should refer to the
Company's announcements on the Market Observation Post System for
financial and business information.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Posiflex Technology Inc. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
