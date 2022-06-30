Posiflex Technology : Shareholding reduction in subsidiary, Portwell, Inc. (Supplementary announcement of Strategic Alliance with ASUSTEK - Phase II Investment completed)

Statement

1.Name of the major subsidiary、Article 7 paragraph 3 subsidiary deemed as the listed company, or a subsidiary of a listed company applies for listing of securities in an overseas securities market for trading:Portwell, Inc. 2.Cause of occurrence of the event (reduce the percentage of shareholding, contributions or lose control ):Reduce the percentage of shareholding. 3.Method of shareholding or contributions reduction (Please specify the date, reason, method, reduction percentage, volume, unit price, and total amount each time): Based on the strategic alliance cooperation agreement signed between the Company and ASUSTEK on February 04, 2021, ASUSTEK intends to proceed with Phase II investment, to acquire 15% shares (14,747 thousand shares) of Portwell for NT$825 million. The Company's shareholding in Portwell will be reduced from 70% to 55%. The aforementioned transaction was completed On June 30, 2022. 4.Method of loss of control(Please specify the date, reason, and method): NA. Portwell remains the major subsidiary of the Company. 5.Equity (or capital) recipient or counterparty (please list separately for each transaction):ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. 6.Relationship with counterparty (Please specify the relationship with counterparty each time):Non related-party of the Company. 7.Gains (or losses) on disposal (Please specify the gains (or losses) on disposal each time.If there is no gains (or losses), please fill in "NA"): NA 8.Cumulative reduction of shareholding in major subsidiaries, Article 7 paragraph 3 subsidiary deemed as the listed company, or a subsidiary of a listed company applies for listing of securities in an overseas securities market for trading so far (including the current transaction):45% 9.Shareholding in major subsidiaries, Article 7 paragraph 3 subsidiary deemed as the listed company, or a subsidiary of a listed company applies for listing of securities in an overseas securities market for trading at present (including the current transaction):55% 10.Name of independent expert and his/her opinion on reasonableness of pricing in each transaction: CPA Mr. Sheng-Jie Tu of Sheng-Jie Accounting Firm. The transaction value is fair and reasonable. 11.Name of independent expert and his/her opinion on the impact of reduction of shareholding or loss of control on the rights of the listed company's shareholders: CPA Mr. Sheng-Jie Tu of Sheng-Jie Accounting Firm. There is no material impact on the rights of the Company's shareholders. 12.Any effect on the ongoing listing of the parent company:No effect. 13.Date of the audit committee resolution:2021/02/04 14.Details of audit committee resolution: The committee approved the proposal unanimously with no objections. 15.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/02/04 16.Details of board of directors resolution: The board of directors approved the proposal unanimously with no objections. 17.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA