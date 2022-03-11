Log in
Posiflex Technology : The Company to attend Fubon Securities Investor Conference

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 17:14:27
Subject 
 The Company to attend Fubon Securities
Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/03/22 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
6F., No. 88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan
(Meeting Room 606)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Business and financial results update.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Posiflex Technology Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
