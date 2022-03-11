Posiflex Technology : The Company to attend Fubon Securities Investor Conference
03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Provided by: POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
17:14:27
Subject
The Company to attend Fubon Securities
Investor Conference
Date of events
2022/03/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
6F., No. 88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan
(Meeting Room 606)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Business and financial results update.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
