Posiflex Technology : Business Machines Certified for Android 10 Google Mobile Service for Kiosk Platforms

Posiflex Business Machines, Inc. announces a new Android 10 Google Mobile Service (GMS) certification for its exceptional line of kiosks. The certification allows Google Play and other GMS applications to be compatible with Posiflex’s Android-based kiosks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005172/en/

GMS-Certification allows for Posiflex Android-based kiosks to connect to Google's proven secure network and full access to Google Play Store. (Photo: Business Wire)

This compatibility is significant, as it enables Posiflex’s kiosks to connect to Google’s proven secure network and allows full access to its vast library of applications in its Google Play Store. In addition, with GMS certification, the user benefits from convenient Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates and applications stability.

Although Android OS compatibility is rather common-place for mobile devices and tablets, kiosks add more complexity to the mix, requiring more robust functions and applications geared toward customer and business solutions. Posiflex GMS-certified kiosks – as well as its terminals and tablets – ensure Android-based applications can run on them optimally.

The ability to access a plethora of applications focused on Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare and other critical industries is a significant feature that allows retailers to utilize virtually any application that will fulfill their business requirements. This access, in turn, translates to a better overall self-service experience for patrons.

“Gaining certified access to Google’s services and its Google Play store opens up a wide range of possibilities for our Android-based line of kiosks to provide substantial self-service solutions specifically focused on retailers’ needs,” add Posiflex Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Doyle Ledford.

About Posiflex

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to provide not only full-service POS stations, but also versatile self-service kiosks, state-of-the-art mobile tablets, and scalable embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware. Over 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design and reliability. https://www.posiflexusa.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005172/en/