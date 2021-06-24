Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Posiflex Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8114   TW0008114000

POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(8114)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Posiflex Technology : Business Machines Certified for Android 10 Google Mobile Service for Kiosk Platforms

06/24/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posiflex Business Machines, Inc. announces a new Android 10 Google Mobile Service (GMS) certification for its exceptional line of kiosks. The certification allows Google Play and other GMS applications to be compatible with Posiflex’s Android-based kiosks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005172/en/

GMS-Certification allows for Posiflex Android-based kiosks to connect to Google's proven secure network and full access to Google Play Store. (Photo: Business Wire)

GMS-Certification allows for Posiflex Android-based kiosks to connect to Google's proven secure network and full access to Google Play Store. (Photo: Business Wire)

This compatibility is significant, as it enables Posiflex’s kiosks to connect to Google’s proven secure network and allows full access to its vast library of applications in its Google Play Store. In addition, with GMS certification, the user benefits from convenient Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates and applications stability.

Although Android OS compatibility is rather common-place for mobile devices and tablets, kiosks add more complexity to the mix, requiring more robust functions and applications geared toward customer and business solutions. Posiflex GMS-certified kiosks – as well as its terminals and tablets – ensure Android-based applications can run on them optimally.

The ability to access a plethora of applications focused on Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare and other critical industries is a significant feature that allows retailers to utilize virtually any application that will fulfill their business requirements. This access, in turn, translates to a better overall self-service experience for patrons.

“Gaining certified access to Google’s services and its Google Play store opens up a wide range of possibilities for our Android-based line of kiosks to provide substantial self-service solutions specifically focused on retailers’ needs,” add Posiflex Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Doyle Ledford.

About Posiflex

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to provide not only full-service POS stations, but also versatile self-service kiosks, state-of-the-art mobile tablets, and scalable embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware. Over 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design and reliability. https://www.posiflexusa.com/


© Business Wire 2021
All news about POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:06aPOSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : Business Machines Certified for Android 10 Google Mobile ..
BU
02/23POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : receives Android 10 Google mobile services certification ..
AQ
02/22POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : Announces Android 10 Google Mobile Services Certification..
BU
2020POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : Wins Taiwan Excellence Award with All-In-One POS and Intr..
BU
2020POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : introduces kiosk line
AQ
2020POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : Unveils New Line of Compact, Ready-Made Kiosks
BU
2020POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : Light Up the Future with Posiflex at EuroShop 2020
BU
2020POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : teams with Banyan Hills Technologies on IoT platform
AQ
2019POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : and Banyan Hills Technologies Launch North American Partn..
BU
2018POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY  : Spotlights Stylish New Line of Touch Screen Terminals & K..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 559 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2021 435 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 336 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 5 282 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Posiflex Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 70,50 TWD
Average target price 87,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mao Chiang Chen Chairman & General Manager
I Min Chiang Head-Finance & Director
Hung Cheng Wu Independent Director
Pi Lan Pan Independent Director
Chi Wen Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.-11.54%189
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.19.03%31 567
CANON INC.31.12%24 468
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.95.86%8 519
TECAN GROUP LTD.-1.01%5 625
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.7.06%5 337