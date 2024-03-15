The winning products exemplify Posiflex’s innovation-driven entrepreneurship and customer-first ethos

Posiflex Technology Inc., a global leader in Point of Sale (POS) systems and Online to Offline (O2O) solutions, is pleased to announce that its Haydn ZT Series - the industry's first clamshell POS terminal with a patented modular design and exceptional serviceability - and its Gen9 Base, which integrates a thermal printer and power supply for maximum space efficiency, have been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 in the discipline of Product in the Public/Retail category by the Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, which is one of the most coveted accolades in the world of design.

The Posiflex Haydn ZT Series and Gen9 Base stood out from a field of nearly 11,000 entries from 72 countries, impressing the 132-strong jury of independent experts from around the world with innovative designs and technical excellence aimed at delivering the highest levels of convenience and value to users and consumers.

Haydn ZT Series: The Industry's First Clamshell POS Terminal

The Posiflex Haydn ZT Series redefines the mechanical structure of POS terminals with the world's first clamshell design. This design simplifies maintenance tasks by allowing the monitor to be effortlessly lifted with just a slide of the hidden lever. It provides convenient access to internal modular components and facilitates easy and seamless repairs, replacements, and upgrades. Such innovation promises to significantly reduce downtime in case of a crash, minimizing inconvenience and financial losses associated with such incidents.

Gen9 Base: A Multi-Functional POS Terminal Base

The Gen9 Base is a multi-functional POS terminal base that integrates a built-in high-speed 250mm/second thermal receipt printer with auto-cutter concealed within its lightweight, screwless housing, in addition to hidden I/O, power and cabling designs, all of which combine to achieve a clean and stylish look and a clutter-free countertop. The POS terminal base also offers the option of a second monitor, expandable up to 15.6 inches, for maximum space efficiency and convenience for users and consumers.

Owen Chen, CEO of Posiflex Technology remarked, "Winning the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for our Haydn ZT Series and Gen9 Base is a testament to Posiflex's relentless pursuit of excellence in product design and innovation. Posiflex has been committed to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation to enhance the experiences of our customers worldwide.”

Being recognized by the esteemed iF International Forum Design GmbH reaffirms our position as a leader in the industry and motivates us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The Haydn ZT POS terminal series and Gen9 Base epitomize our dedication to innovation-driven entrepreneurship and unwavering focus on putting our customers first.

About POSIFLEX Group

Posiflex Group is a leading global Commercial Internet of Things (CIoT) platform powered by smart Online-to-Offline (O2O) and Software-agnostic Embedded Appliance Solutions. Pillared by three brands, Posiflex Group consists of Posiflex as global top 5 brand in POS & Kiosk, Portwell as Embedded Foundry for AIoT Edge Compute, and KIOSK Information Systems (KIS) for managed self-service automation – together with a common mission to enable optimized productivity and superior customer journey across the connected world.

