  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Posiflex Technology, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8114   TW0008114000

POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(8114)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
108.00 TWD   +0.93%
08:17aPosiflex to Unveil Slim Self-Service Kiosk and Next-Generation Models of its Flagship Point-of-Sale Terminal Line
BU
2022Posiflex Technology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Posiflex Technology, Inc. Announces Resignation of Yi-Ming, Chiang as Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Posiflex to Unveil Slim Self-Service Kiosk and Next-Generation Models of its Flagship Point-of-Sale Terminal Line

01/03/2023 | 08:17am EST
Posiflex is pleased to join National Retail Federation at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York City on January 15, 2023 in booth #5502. Posiflex will showcase next-generation POS terminals from its popular RT Series: the RT2015-G2 and RT2016-G2. In addition, Posiflex will unveil the Cachet Series, a brand new large-display self-service kiosk with a thin, versatile design, and flexible options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005004/en/

The Cachet JK3200 Series -- a brand new line of slim, versatile self-service kiosks for retail (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cachet JK3200 Series -- a brand new line of slim, versatile self-service kiosks for retail (Photo: Business Wire)

The RT2015-G2 is the newer version of Posiflex’s renowned RT2015 POS terminal, touting a fast Intel® Celeron® J6412 processor with 1.5MB cache and running at 2.0GHz. With a vibrant 15” display and a 4:3 standard screen aspect ratio, the RT2015-G2 sets a new standard for higher performance at a competitive price point. The RT2016-G2 is the equally impressive counterpart to the RT2015-G2 but with a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio and a 15.6” display.

The Cachet Series is a new line of streamlined self-service kiosks, sporting a vivid 32” display for optimal viewing, as well as optional modular components tailored to suit most retail requirements. It comes conveniently pre-built—simply add your preferred software application and it is ready to use. Its thin, striking design complements a store’s aesthetics while its flexible functionality provides increased efficiency for retail operations. Cachet is equipped with a sturdy stand. It also has dual-sided or wall-mount options. Choose a Cachet running an Intel® Celeron J6412, i3-1115G4E or i5-1145G7E with Windows® or select a Cachet running a Rockchip RK3399 with Android®.

“With these next-generation models of Posiflex’s industry-leading RT Series terminals and the added versatility of the sleek, inspiring Cachet kiosk, Posiflex is poised to propel the retail industry to new heights with an ideal blend of improved performance, modern aesthetics and unmatched reliability that retailers and customers desire in this new age of Point-of-Sale hardware,” says Doyle Ledford, Senior Vice President of Posiflex.

About Posiflex

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to also provide versatile kiosks, tablets, and embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware for Windows and Android OS. More than 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design, and reliability. https://www.posiflexusa.com/


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 839 M 385 M 385 M
Net income 2022 957 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 139 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,49x
Yield 2022 8,23%
Capitalization 11 517 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Posiflex Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 108,00 TWD
Average target price 144,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mao Chiang Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chia-Yi Yen Chief Financial Officer & Global Controller
Mao Jung Chen Director, Vice President-R&D
Hung Cheng Wu Independent Director
Pi Lan Pan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.00%374
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.00%32 225
CANON INC.0.00%22 172
SHIMADZU CORPORATION0.00%8 438
TECAN GROUP AG0.00%5 673
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.0.00%4 690