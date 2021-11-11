3Q21 Presentation11/11/2021

of our Growth Avenues,

Record revenues in HaaS, one

continued on all business fronts,

acquirers in the Payment

with a strong pipeline for new

Growth in Gross Revenuein all

Projects won (contracted and to be contracted) represent more

than 1.7 billion in Revenue for

the next periods (4Q21 and 2022)

in the Public Institutions unit

Only company qualified in the bidding process to supply up to 176,000 NEW ELECTRONIC BALLOT BOXES (elections of the

2024). The bidding process is in

the price proposal evaluation

stage (last stage) so that Positivo Tecnologia can be considered the winner.

3