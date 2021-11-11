Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Positivo Tecnologia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POSI3   BRPOSIACNOR9

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

(POSI3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/10
9.31 BRL   0.00%
3Q21 Presentation11/11/2021
PU
3Q21 Results11/10/2021
PU
Material Fact - Prospects and Estimates11/10/2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3Q21 Presentation11/11/2021

11/11/2021 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LTM EBITDA

Record

Results

R$ 348 million

+226%

+63%

vs 3Q20

1,050

940

979

809

601

3T20Q

4T20Q

1T21Q

2T21Q

3T21Q

9M213Q21

+78% Gross Revenue +63%

24%

Gross Margin 24%

+5.8 p.p

+2.7 p.p

+250% Net income +7%

+275% Adjusted EBITDA +29%

Gross Revenue Trends in the last quarters

Versus the same period of the previous year

2

Launching

Growth in Gross Revenuein all

Business Segments

Agreement signed with Stone,

with a strong pipeline for new

acquirers in the Payment

Solutions area

High computer sales volume

continued on all business fronts,

+58% YoY

Record revenues in HaaS, one

of our Growth Avenues,

reporting a 120% increase vs

3Q20

Projects won (contracted and to be contracted) represent more

than 1.7 billion in Revenue for

the next periods (4Q21 and 2022)

in the Public Institutions unit

Only company qualified in the bidding process to supply up to 176,000 NEW ELECTRONIC BALLOT BOXES (elections of the

2024). The bidding process is in

the price proposal evaluation

stage (last stage) so that Positivo Tecnologia can be considered the winner.

3

Gross Revenue Trends

(R$ million)

+77.7%

2,728

+63.0%

Gross Revenue by Business Segments (9M21)

27.9%

1,535

1,050

940

979

809

601

15.9%

59.8%

3T20Q

4T20Q

1T21Q

2T21Q

3T21Q

9M20

9M21

Consumer

Corporate

Public Institutions

4

Gross Revenue

(R$ million)

+81.6%

1,534

845

9M209M21

  • The volume of notebooks sold by the retail segment remains at higher levels when compared to the pre-pandemic period.
  • Volume of notebooks sold increased 29% in the 9M21 vs. 9M20.
  • Exclusive partnership to bring Infinix, a brand of Transsion Holdings, to Brazil, in order to manufacture and market devices locally, making Positivo Tecnologia effective in the premium smartphone line.
  • Growth of the small retailer channel (+32% vs. 3Q20).

Growth Avenue

Casa inteligente

235k new

users of the Positivo Casa Inteligente app in the year 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 343 M 608 M 608 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 23,0 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 1 307 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Positivo Tecnologia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,31 BRL
Average target price 17,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hélio Bruck Rotenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caio Gonçalves de Moraes Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Alexandre Silveira Dias Chairman
Pedro Santos Ripper Independent Director
Samuel Ferrari Lago Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.82.55%238
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.75%43 321
HP INC.28.18%36 327
GOERTEK INC.25.94%24 585
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC59.30%22 045
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.66%20 563