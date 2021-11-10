Log in
    POSI3   BRPOSIACNOR9

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

(POSI3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/10
9.25 BRL   -0.64%
Material Fact - Prospects and Estimates11/10/2021
PU
10/25POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Infinix10/25/2021
PU
10/19POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Material Fact - Bidding Process10/19/2021
PU
Material Fact - Prospects and Estimates11/10/2021

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("Company") (B3: POSI3), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and CVM Instruction No. 480/2009, informs its shareholders and the market in general the prospects and estimates of its management for the results of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Continuing the relevant results delivered in these first nine months, punctuated by historical numbers, the growth of the main operating and financial indicators and the maturity of the contracts already signed by the Company, whose revenues will still be recorded in the last months of the year, we project that the Gross Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 it will be between R$1.2 billion and R$1.4 billion.

We reaffirm that the Company continues to have strong demand in all its Business Units and continues to accelerate its Transformation process through new initiatives and investments in the so-called "Growth Avenues".

Once again, the delivery of the results of these first nine months of the year restates our optimism and our belief that the Company is consolidating itself at a new level in its sector, with more diversification of its revenue sources and maintenance of healthy levels of profitability, allowing us to project that in 2021 we will deliver to our shareholders one of the best results in the history of Positivo Tecnologia.

Curitiba, November 10, 2021.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 343 M 608 M 608 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 23,0 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 1 307 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 54,6%
Managers and Directors
Hélio Bruck Rotenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caio Gonçalves de Moraes Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Alexandre Silveira Dias Chairman
Pedro Santos Ripper Independent Director
Samuel Ferrari Lago Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.81.37%238
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.48%42 908
HP INC.29.20%36 616
GOERTEK INC.25.94%24 935
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC59.73%22 106
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY31.05%20 314