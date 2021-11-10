Material Fact - Prospects and Estimates11/10/2021

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("Company") (B3: POSI3), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44/2021 and CVM Instruction No. 480/2009, informs its shareholders and the market in general the prospects and estimates of its management for the results of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Continuing the relevant results delivered in these first nine months, punctuated by historical numbers, the growth of the main operating and financial indicators and the maturity of the contracts already signed by the Company, whose revenues will still be recorded in the last months of the year, we project that the Gross Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 it will be between R$1.2 billion and R$1.4 billion.

We reaffirm that the Company continues to have strong demand in all its Business Units and continues to accelerate its Transformation process through new initiatives and investments in the so-called "Growth Avenues".

Once again, the delivery of the results of these first nine months of the year restates our optimism and our belief that the Company is consolidating itself at a new level in its sector, with more diversification of its revenue sources and maintenance of healthy levels of profitability, allowing us to project that in 2021 we will deliver to our shareholders one of the best results in the history of Positivo Tecnologia.

Curitiba, November 10, 2021.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations