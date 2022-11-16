Positivo Tecnologia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda. The Five East Batel

Independent Auditor's report on review of Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

Positivo Tecnologia S.A.

Curitiba, PR

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("the Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which comprises the statement of financial position at September 30, 2022 and the respective statements of income and other comprehensive income for the three and nine-month period than ended, and changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period than ended, including explanatory notes.

The Company's management is responsible for the preparation of the individual interim financial information in accordance with the Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Demonstração Intermediária and the preparation of the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) and the International Accounting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International standards on review engagements of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 - Revisão de Informações Intermediárias Executada pelo Auditor da Entidade and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.