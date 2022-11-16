Advanced search
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

(POSI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-16 pm EST
9.070 BRL   -5.32%
9.070 BRL   -5.32%
Positivo Tecnologia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
11/10Positivo Tecnologia Seeks M&A
CI
11/10Transcript : Positivo Tecnologia S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
Positivo Tecnologia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
11/16/2022 | 05:49pm EST

11/16/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Positivo Tecnologia S.A.

Individual and consolidated interim financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Report on the Review of Quarterly Information

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda. The Five East Batel

Rua Nunes Machado, nº 68 - Batel

Caixa Postal 13533 - CEP: 80250-000 - Curitiba/PR - Brasil Telefone +55 (41) 3304-2500

kpmg.com.br

Independent Auditor's report on review of Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

Positivo Tecnologia S.A.

Curitiba, PR

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("the Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which comprises the statement of financial position at September 30, 2022 and the respective statements of income and other comprehensive income for the three and nine-month period than ended, and changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period than ended, including explanatory notes.

The Company's management is responsible for the preparation of the individual interim financial information in accordance with the Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Demonstração Intermediária and the preparation of the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) and the International Accounting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International standards on review engagements of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 - Revisão de Informações Intermediárias Executada pelo Auditor da Entidade and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., uma sociedade simples brasileira, de responsabilidade limitada e firma-membro da organização global KPMG de firmas-membro independentes licenciadas da KPMG International Limited, uma empresa inglesa privada de responsabilidade limitada.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., a Brazilian limited liability company and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

Conclusion on individual interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual interim financial information included in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR referred above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21(R1), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form - ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM.

Conclusion on consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial information included in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR referred above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21(R1) and IAS 34, issued by IASB, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form - ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM.

Other matters - Statements of Value Added

The interim financial information above mentioned includes the Statements of Value Added, individual and consolidated, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management, and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements were submitted to review procedures together with the review of Quarterly Information, with the objective of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their format and content are in accordance with criteria determined in the Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Demonstração do Valor Adicionado. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that it has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria defined in this Pronouncement and consistent with the individual and consolidated interim financial information as a whole.

Curitiba, November 9, 2022

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC SP-014428/O-6F-PR

Original report in Portuguese signed by

Edson Rodrigues da Costa

Accountant CRC PR-054199/O-0

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., uma sociedade simples brasileira, de responsabilidade limitada e firma-membro da organização global KPMG de firmas-membro independentes licenciadas da KPMG International Limited, uma empresa inglesa privada de responsabilidade limitada.

KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., a Brazilian limited liability company and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Amounts expressed in thousands of reais)

Parent company

Consolidated

Parent company

Consolidated

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

CURRENT ASSETS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Cash and cash equivalents

5

386,902

287,152

436,833

359,007

Suppliers

17

661,815

870,647

900,855

1,186,214

Derivative financial instruments

32

49,808

4,482

49,808

4,482

Loans and financing

18

724,228

390,072

731,105

400,196

Accounts receivable

6

605,357

624,475

909,077

762,625

Derivative financial instruments

32

-

-

-

-

Inventories

7

1,396,206

1,201,256

1,682,779

1,690,347

Salaries and social charges payable

42,416

35,068

48,580

38,387

Related parties

10

117,963

196,153

14,899

14,502

Lease liabilities

15.a

9,357

7,874

10,938

9,115

Recoverable taxes

8

318,189

142,639

351,127

157,222

Provisions

19

132,834

138,024

198,065

158,080

Income tax and social contribution

42,288

14,717

47,648

18,803

Provision for tax, labor and civil risks

23

5,358

5,985

5,358

5,985

Sundry advances

25,315

38,209

60,276

56,229

Taxes payable

13,768

32,137

129,081

52,814

Other receivables

9

61,203

52,873

65,115

56,823

Dividends payable

24.f

58

47,611

58

47,611

3,003,231

2,561,956

3,617,562

3,120,040

Deferred revenue

8 e 20

4,724

4,759

8,771

5,753

Related parties

10

170,066

9,810

1,085

745

Other accounts payable

21

22,837

19,455

41,583

32,751

1,787,461

1,561,442

2,075,479

1,937,651

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans and financing

18

702,114

481,729

717,072

500,406

Lease liabilities

15.a

18,644

23,754

20,789

26,525

Provisions

19

59,415

46,211

59,415

46,211

Provision for tax, labor and civil risks

23

40,821

39,584

40,821

39,584

Related parties

10

5,627

5,627

1,881

3,440

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Net capital deficiency in subsidiaries and joint ventures

11 e 14 .a

475

475

475

475

Long-term receivables

Deferred taxes

-

-

532

654.00

Recoverable taxes

8

255,169

275,650

255,312

275,722

Other accounts payable

21

-

98

10,426

17,529

Deferred taxes

-

-

2,047

624

827,096

597,478

851,411

634,824

Other receivables

9

67,683

63,240

68,434

63,636

322,852

338,890

325,793

339,982

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,614,557

2,158,920

2,926,890

2,572,475

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Investments in subsidiaries

11

478,458

302,880

-

-

Share capital

24.a

721,670

721,670

721,670

721,670

Investment in joint venture

14

-

-

35,431

37,942

Capital reserve

24.b

121,182

119,939

121,182

119,939

Investment in associates and others

12 e 13

21,570

26,789

69,928

76,284

Profit reserve

24.c

361,363

361,419

361,363

361,419

Property, plant and equipment

15

80,574

72,456

112,025

92,894

Equity valuation adjustment

24.d

(23,493)

(10,069)

(23,493)

(10,069)

Intangible assets

16

34,449

27,780

102,432

86,994

Treasury shares

24.e

(20,936)

(21,128)

(20,936)

(21,128)

Lucro do período

166,791

-

166,791

-

615,051

429,905

319,816

294,114

Shareholders' equity attributable to controlling shareholders

1,326,577

1,171,831

1,326,577

1,171,831

Non-controlling interest

-

-

9,704

9,830

937,903

768,795

645,609

634,096

Total shareholders equiy

1,326,577

1,171,831

1,336,281

1,181,661

TOTAL ASSETS

3,941,134

3,330,751

4,263,171

3,754,136

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

3,941,134

3,330,751

4,263,171

3,754,136

See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated interim financial information.

1

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR FOR THE NINE AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Amounts expressed in thousands of reais)

Nine-month period ended in

Quarters ended on

Parent company

Consolidated

Parent company

Consolidated

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

NET REVENUE

25

3,505,648

2,092,740

3,726,610

2,291,156

964,045

740,973

1,064,496

828,794

COST OF SALES AND SERVICES RENDERED

26

(2,907,433)

(1,619,795)

(2,971,021)

(1,732,890)

(792,026)

(579,942)

(839,816)

(630,994)

GROSS INCOME

598,215

472,945

755,589

558,266

172,019

161,031

224,680

197,800

Sales expenses

26

(342,067)

(248,450)

(348,441)

(259,700)

(103,364)

(82,263)

(108,772)

(88,466)

General and administrative expenses

26

(101,306)

(91,853)

(138,312)

(113,838)

(35,063)

(26,779)

(50,162)

(40,394)

Other operating income (expenses), net

8

136,507

22,013

137,213

31,004

50,524

2,447

50,384

3,022

Equity in income of subsidiaries and associated companies

11 a 14

108,485

53,951

(7,618)

4,667

18,125

18,009

(4,594)

6,399

(198,381)

(264,339)

(357,158)

(337,867)

(69,778)

(88,586)

(113,144)

(119,439)

INCOME BEFORE FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

399,834

208,606

398,431

220,399

102,241

72,445

111,536

78,361

Financial revenues

28

69,090

31,828

73,569

34,763

40,644

7,080

42,550

7,009

Financial expenses

28

(236,911)

(96,860)

(256,639)

(105,345)

(90,134)

(37,785)

(98,745)

(40,358)

Net exchange-rate change

28

(65,222)

16,120

(45,177)

14,668

(3,980)

11,852

(4,732)

9,929

(233,043)

(48,912)

(228,247)

(55,914)

(53,470)

(18,853)

(60,927)

(23,420)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

166,791

159,694

170,184

164,485

48,771

53,592

50,609

54,941

Current income tax and social contribution

22

-

-

(2,288)

(4,334)

-

-

(1,951)

(1,786)

Deferred income tax and social contribution

22

-

-

1,545

891

-

-

1,847

587

-

-

(743)

(3,443)

-

-

(104)

(1,199)

NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR

166,791

159,694

169,441

161,042

48,771

53,592

50,505

53,742

Attributable to controlling shareholders

N/A

N/A

166,791

159,694

N/A

N/A

48,771

53,592

Attributable to non-controlling shareholders

N/A

N/A

2,650

1,348

N/A

N/A

1,734

150

NET INCOME PER SHARE - R$

Basic

29

N/A

N/A

1.1929

1.1866

N/A

N/A

0.3488

0.3826

Diluted

29

N/A

N/A

1.9120

1.1815

N/A

N/A

0.3481

0.3807

See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated interim financial information.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

