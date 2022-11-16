Positivo Tecnologia S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
11/16/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Positivo Tecnologia S.A.
Individual and consolidated interim financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and Report on the Review of Quarterly Information
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda. The Five East Batel
Rua Nunes Machado, nº 68 - Batel
Caixa Postal 13533 - CEP: 80250-000 - Curitiba/PR - Brasil Telefone +55 (41) 3304-2500
kpmg.com.br
Independent Auditor's report on review of Interim Financial Information
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of
Positivo Tecnologia S.A.
Curitiba, PR
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("the Company"), included in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which comprises the statement of financial position at September 30, 2022 and the respective statements of income and other comprehensive income for the three and nine-month period than ended, and changes in equity and cash flows for the nine-month period than ended, including explanatory notes.
The Company's management is responsible for the preparation of the individual interim financial information in accordance with the Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) - Demonstração Intermediária and the preparation of the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with the Technical Pronouncement CPC 21(R1) and the International Accounting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the presentation of this information in accordance with the standards issued by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International standards on review engagements of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 - Revisão de Informações Intermediárias Executada pelo Auditor da Entidade and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., uma sociedade simples brasileira, de responsabilidade limitada e firma-membro da organização global KPMG de firmas-membro independentes licenciadas da KPMG International Limited, uma empresa inglesa privada de responsabilidade limitada.
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., a Brazilian limited liability company and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.
Conclusion on individual interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual interim financial information included in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR referred above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21(R1), applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form - ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM.
Conclusion on consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial information included in the Quarterly Information Form - ITR referred above has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21(R1) and IAS 34, issued by IASB, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form - ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM.
Other matters - Statements of Value Added
The interim financial information above mentioned includes the Statements of Value Added, individual and consolidated, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management, and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34. These statements were submitted to review procedures together with the review of Quarterly Information, with the objective of concluding whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and whether their format and content are in accordance with criteria determined in the Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Demonstração do Valor Adicionado. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that it has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria defined in this Pronouncement and consistent with the individual and consolidated interim financial information as a whole.
Curitiba, November 9, 2022
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda.
CRC SP-014428/O-6F-PR
Original report in Portuguese signed by
Edson Rodrigues da Costa
Accountant CRC PR-054199/O-0
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., uma sociedade simples brasileira, de responsabilidade limitada e firma-membro da organização global KPMG de firmas-membro independentes licenciadas da KPMG International Limited, uma empresa inglesa privada de responsabilidade limitada.
KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., a Brazilian limited liability company and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee.
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Amounts expressed in thousands of reais)
Parent company
Consolidated
Parent company
Consolidated
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Cash and cash equivalents
5
386,902
287,152
436,833
359,007
Suppliers
17
661,815
870,647
900,855
1,186,214
Derivative financial instruments
32
49,808
4,482
49,808
4,482
Loans and financing
18
724,228
390,072
731,105
400,196
Accounts receivable
6
605,357
624,475
909,077
762,625
Derivative financial instruments
32
-
-
-
-
Inventories
7
1,396,206
1,201,256
1,682,779
1,690,347
Salaries and social charges payable
42,416
35,068
48,580
38,387
Related parties
10
117,963
196,153
14,899
14,502
Lease liabilities
15.a
9,357
7,874
10,938
9,115
Recoverable taxes
8
318,189
142,639
351,127
157,222
Provisions
19
132,834
138,024
198,065
158,080
Income tax and social contribution
42,288
14,717
47,648
18,803
Provision for tax, labor and civil risks
23
5,358
5,985
5,358
5,985
Sundry advances
25,315
38,209
60,276
56,229
Taxes payable
13,768
32,137
129,081
52,814
Other receivables
9
61,203
52,873
65,115
56,823
Dividends payable
24.f
58
47,611
58
47,611
3,003,231
2,561,956
3,617,562
3,120,040
Deferred revenue
8 e 20
4,724
4,759
8,771
5,753
Related parties
10
170,066
9,810
1,085
745
Other accounts payable
21
22,837
19,455
41,583
32,751
1,787,461
1,561,442
2,075,479
1,937,651
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Loans and financing
18
702,114
481,729
717,072
500,406
Lease liabilities
15.a
18,644
23,754
20,789
26,525
Provisions
19
59,415
46,211
59,415
46,211
Provision for tax, labor and civil risks
23
40,821
39,584
40,821
39,584
Related parties
10
5,627
5,627
1,881
3,440
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Net capital deficiency in subsidiaries and joint ventures
11 e 14 .a
475
475
475
475
Long-term receivables
Deferred taxes
-
-
532
654.00
Recoverable taxes
8
255,169
275,650
255,312
275,722
Other accounts payable
21
-
98
10,426
17,529
Deferred taxes
-
-
2,047
624
827,096
597,478
851,411
634,824
Other receivables
9
67,683
63,240
68,434
63,636
322,852
338,890
325,793
339,982
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,614,557
2,158,920
2,926,890
2,572,475
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Investments in subsidiaries
11
478,458
302,880
-
-
Share capital
24.a
721,670
721,670
721,670
721,670
Investment in joint venture
14
-
-
35,431
37,942
Capital reserve
24.b
121,182
119,939
121,182
119,939
Investment in associates and others
12 e 13
21,570
26,789
69,928
76,284
Profit reserve
24.c
361,363
361,419
361,363
361,419
Property, plant and equipment
15
80,574
72,456
112,025
92,894
Equity valuation adjustment
24.d
(23,493)
(10,069)
(23,493)
(10,069)
Intangible assets
16
34,449
27,780
102,432
86,994
Treasury shares
24.e
(20,936)
(21,128)
(20,936)
(21,128)
Lucro do período
166,791
-
166,791
-
615,051
429,905
319,816
294,114
Shareholders' equity attributable to controlling shareholders
1,326,577
1,171,831
1,326,577
1,171,831
Non-controlling interest
-
-
9,704
9,830
937,903
768,795
645,609
634,096
Total shareholders equiy
1,326,577
1,171,831
1,336,281
1,181,661
TOTAL ASSETS
3,941,134
3,330,751
4,263,171
3,754,136
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,941,134
3,330,751
4,263,171
3,754,136
See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated interim financial information.
1
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR FOR THE NINE AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of reais)
Nine-month period ended in
Quarters ended on
Parent company
Consolidated
Parent company
Consolidated
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET REVENUE
25
3,505,648
2,092,740
3,726,610
2,291,156
964,045
740,973
1,064,496
828,794
COST OF SALES AND SERVICES RENDERED
26
(2,907,433)
(1,619,795)
(2,971,021)
(1,732,890)
(792,026)
(579,942)
(839,816)
(630,994)
GROSS INCOME
598,215
472,945
755,589
558,266
172,019
161,031
224,680
197,800
Sales expenses
26
(342,067)
(248,450)
(348,441)
(259,700)
(103,364)
(82,263)
(108,772)
(88,466)
General and administrative expenses
26
(101,306)
(91,853)
(138,312)
(113,838)
(35,063)
(26,779)
(50,162)
(40,394)
Other operating income (expenses), net
8
136,507
22,013
137,213
31,004
50,524
2,447
50,384
3,022
Equity in income of subsidiaries and associated companies
11 a 14
108,485
53,951
(7,618)
4,667
18,125
18,009
(4,594)
6,399
(198,381)
(264,339)
(357,158)
(337,867)
(69,778)
(88,586)
(113,144)
(119,439)
INCOME BEFORE FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
399,834
208,606
398,431
220,399
102,241
72,445
111,536
78,361
Financial revenues
28
69,090
31,828
73,569
34,763
40,644
7,080
42,550
7,009
Financial expenses
28
(236,911)
(96,860)
(256,639)
(105,345)
(90,134)
(37,785)
(98,745)
(40,358)
Net exchange-rate change
28
(65,222)
16,120
(45,177)
14,668
(3,980)
11,852
(4,732)
9,929
(233,043)
(48,912)
(228,247)
(55,914)
(53,470)
(18,853)
(60,927)
(23,420)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
166,791
159,694
170,184
164,485
48,771
53,592
50,609
54,941
Current income tax and social contribution
22
-
-
(2,288)
(4,334)
-
-
(1,951)
(1,786)
Deferred income tax and social contribution
22
-
-
1,545
891
-
-
1,847
587
-
-
(743)
(3,443)
-
-
(104)
(1,199)
NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR
166,791
159,694
169,441
161,042
48,771
53,592
50,505
53,742
Attributable to controlling shareholders
N/A
N/A
166,791
159,694
N/A
N/A
48,771
53,592
Attributable to non-controlling shareholders
N/A
N/A
2,650
1,348
N/A
N/A
1,734
150
NET INCOME PER SHARE - R$
Basic
29
N/A
N/A
1.1929
1.1866
N/A
N/A
0.3488
0.3826
Diluted
29
N/A
N/A
1.9120
1.1815
N/A
N/A
0.3481
0.3807
See the accompanying notes to the individual and consolidated interim financial information.
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 22:48:02 UTC.