Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Positivo Tecnologia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POSI3   BRPOSIACNOR9

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

(POSI3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Liquidation and closing of its 3rd public issue of debentures02/14/2022

02/14/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Positivo Tecnologia announces the liquidation and closing of its 3rd public issue of debentures, with placement of 100% of the offering.

As a result, the Company raises R$ 350 million to expand its

business.

Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("Company") (B3:POSI3), informs that, in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on January 11, 2022, on this date, the public offering of distribution with restricted efforts ("Restricted Offer") of the debentures of the 3rd Issue of Debentures ("Debentures" and "Issuance", respectively) of the Company was closed. The total amount of the Issue was R$ 350 million and 350,000 Debentures were issued at the unit par value of R$ 1,000.00. The Debentures were the object of the Restricted Offer, pursuant to Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, of the Instruction of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 476") and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

As already disclosed, the Debentures will have a maturity of 4 years, counting from their issue date, that is, February 7, 2026. Compensatory interest corresponding to 100% of the accumulated variation of the DI, exponentially increased by a surcharge of 3.75% per year.

The funds obtained from this funding will be used to reinforce cash, strengthening the Company's capital structure and contributing to the expansion of new business lines in our Growth Avenues.

This Notice to the Market is exclusively informative and should not be interpreted and/or considered, for all legal purposes, as material for the sale and/or disclosure of the Debentures.

Curitiba, February 14, 2022.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
08:33aPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Liquidation and closing of its 3rd public..
PU
02/09POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Institutional Presentation - 202102/09/2022
PU
01/12POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Material Fact - 2nd Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agr..
PU
01/11POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Rating by S&P assigned to the 3rd issuanc..
PU
01/11POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Material Fact - 3rd Issue of Debentures01/11/2022
PU
2021POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.(BOVESPA : POSI3) added to Brazil IBOVESPA Index
CI
2021POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Ibovespa Index12/29/2021
PU
2021POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Material Fact - Ballot Boxes 2022 Bidding - Contract12/29/2021
PU
2021POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Material Fact - Ballot Boxes 2022 Bidding12/27/2021
PU
2021POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Election of Independent Board Member12/17..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 130 M 603 M 603 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 23,0 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,35x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 1 206 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Positivo Tecnologia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,63 BRL
Average target price 16,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hélio Bruck Rotenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caio Gonçalves de Moraes Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Alexandre Silveira Dias Chairman
Pedro Santos Ripper Independent Director
Samuel Ferrari Lago Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.-20.83%232
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.95%45 459
HP INC.-0.90%40 418
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-3.78%23 796
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY9.07%22 247
GOERTEK INC.-23.97%21 628