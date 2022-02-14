Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Liquidation and closing of its 3rd public issue of debentures02/14/2022

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Positivo Tecnologia announces the liquidation and closing of its 3rd public issue of debentures, with placement of 100% of the offering.

As a result, the Company raises R$ 350 million to expand its

business.

Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("Company") (B3:POSI3), informs that, in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on January 11, 2022, on this date, the public offering of distribution with restricted efforts ("Restricted Offer") of the debentures of the 3rd Issue of Debentures ("Debentures" and "Issuance", respectively) of the Company was closed. The total amount of the Issue was R$ 350 million and 350,000 Debentures were issued at the unit par value of R$ 1,000.00. The Debentures were the object of the Restricted Offer, pursuant to Law No. 6,385, of December 7, 1976, of the Instruction of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 476") and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

As already disclosed, the Debentures will have a maturity of 4 years, counting from their issue date, that is, February 7, 2026. Compensatory interest corresponding to 100% of the accumulated variation of the DI, exponentially increased by a surcharge of 3.75% per year.

The funds obtained from this funding will be used to reinforce cash, strengthening the Company's capital structure and contributing to the expansion of new business lines in our Growth Avenues.

This Notice to the Market is exclusively informative and should not be interpreted and/or considered, for all legal purposes, as material for the sale and/or disclosure of the Debentures.

Curitiba, February 14, 2022.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations