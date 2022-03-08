Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Positivo Tecnologia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POSI3   BRPOSIACNOR9

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

(POSI3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - New Growth Avenue, 'Positivo Tech Services' 03/08/2022

03/08/2022 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

With focus on the corporate segment and public institutions, Positivo Tecnologia launches advanced computer support service for all brands

The company's new growth avenue, 'Positivo Tech Services' targets a potential market

of R$ 4 billion, made up of public and private organizations from all over Brazil

Positivo Tecnologia S.A. announces the arrival of Positivo Tech Services, a new growth avenue for the company that focuses on providing advanced support to public and private organizations throughout Brazil, with technical assistance for computers, notebooks, tablets, and other, of all brands. The Company is the only 100% Brazilian company to offer this service in addition to its own brands, something unprecedented in the country.

With more than 30 years in the hardware market, Positivo Tecnologia identified this opportunity when companies from different sectors and sizes began to increasingly need the experience of a company with extensive market knowledge to provide technical support to ensure that their operations run as smoothly as possible. as possible, efficiently and cost-effectively. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), this demand corresponds to a market of R$ 4 billion per year in Brazil, which will now be able to count on the support of Positivo Tech Services in more than 5,500 municipalities, covering the entire Brazilian territory, since that the work is carried out both in person and remotely.

To implement this plan, Positivo Tecnologia allocated more than 500 direct employees, in addition to the support of outsourced professionals and hired specialists to guarantee the quality of the service provided.

For additional information about Positivo Tech Services, click here.

Curitiba, March 08, 2022.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
05:20pPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - New Growth Avenue, 'Positivo Tech Service..
PU
02/16POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Fitch Raises Positivo's Rating02/16/2022
PU
02/14POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Liquidation and closing of its 3rd public..
PU
02/09POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Institutional Presentation - 202102/09/2022
PU
01/12POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Material Fact - 2nd Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agr..
PU
01/11POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Rating by S&P assigned to the 3rd issuanc..
PU
01/11POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Material Fact - 3rd Issue of Debentures01/11/2022
PU
2021POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.(BOVESPA : POSI3) added to Brazil IBOVESPA Index
CI
2021POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Notice to the Market - Ibovespa Index12/29/2021
PU
2021POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : Material Fact - Ballot Boxes 2022 Bidding - Contract12/29/2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 130 M 615 M 615 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 23,0 M 4,52 M 4,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,26x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 999 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Positivo Tecnologia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,15 BRL
Average target price 16,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hélio Bruck Rotenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caio Gonçalves de Moraes Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Alexandre Silveira Dias Chairman
Pedro Santos Ripper Independent Director
Samuel Ferrari Lago Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.-33.67%197
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-12.18%37 682
HP INC.-5.34%37 563
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-11.41%21 910
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.00%20 503
GOERTEK INC.-31.79%19 598