Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - New Growth Avenue, 'Positivo Tech Services' 03/08/2022

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

With focus on the corporate segment and public institutions, Positivo Tecnologia launches advanced computer support service for all brands

The company's new growth avenue, 'Positivo Tech Services' targets a potential market

of R$ 4 billion, made up of public and private organizations from all over Brazil

Positivo Tecnologia S.A. announces the arrival of Positivo Tech Services, a new growth avenue for the company that focuses on providing advanced support to public and private organizations throughout Brazil, with technical assistance for computers, notebooks, tablets, and other, of all brands. The Company is the only 100% Brazilian company to offer this service in addition to its own brands, something unprecedented in the country.

With more than 30 years in the hardware market, Positivo Tecnologia identified this opportunity when companies from different sectors and sizes began to increasingly need the experience of a company with extensive market knowledge to provide technical support to ensure that their operations run as smoothly as possible. as possible, efficiently and cost-effectively. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), this demand corresponds to a market of R$ 4 billion per year in Brazil, which will now be able to count on the support of Positivo Tech Services in more than 5,500 municipalities, covering the entire Brazilian territory, since that the work is carried out both in person and remotely.

To implement this plan, Positivo Tecnologia allocated more than 500 direct employees, in addition to the support of outsourced professionals and hired specialists to guarantee the quality of the service provided.

For additional information about Positivo Tech Services, click here.

Curitiba, March 08, 2022.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations