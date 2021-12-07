Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Partnership with NEXGO 12/07/2021
12/07/2021
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48
Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977
Publicly held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Positivo Tecnologia enters into partnership with NEXGO and launches four
models of payment terminals
This transaction strengthens the leadership position of the Brazilian technology company in the payment solutions market; new products complement the portfolio currently composed of six models.
Curitiba, December 07, 2021 - As a result of its business diversification strategy, Positivo Tecnologia announces a business partnership and presents new products to complement its portfolio of payment machines. The company entered into a partnership with NEXGO, which is considered among the largest manufacturers of POS devices in Asia and one of the pioneers in technological innovation in the category. Through a strategic partnership with Positivo Tecnologia, NEXGO contributes to expanding the Positivo brand portfolio with devices offered at competitive prices at a time of high demand generated by acquirers, fintechs, digital banks, and sub-acquirers. NEXGO has been in the market for more than 20 years. Headquartered in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, it is established in 100 countries and has more than 30 million smart payment terminals sold worldwide.
Positivo Tecnologia recently also signed a partnership contract with Stone to supply intelligent payment machines. Stone is the largest and fastest growing Brazilian acquirer. The deal provides Positivo Tecnologia with scale in the payment solutions segment and expands the potential reach in the Brazilian market, focusing on all acquirers and sub acquirers. The partnership with Stone occurs after the end of the exclusivity of supply by Positivo Tecnologia of payment terminals to Cielo, a strategic customer of Positivo Tecnologia. "The partnership with NEXGO, as well as the one we also had with Stone, comes at a very opportune moment in the payment solutions market. There is a high demand, especially from the innovative technologies and benefits that new devices can offer," says Norberto Maraschin Filho, Vice President of Consumer Business at Positivo Tecnologia.
Positivo Tecnologia is a leader in intelligent payment terminals (Smart POS). The company owns an installed park of more than 5 million Android devices in Brazil and about 800,000 payment terminals. The market for payment solutions is constantly expanding. It increased 49% in 2020 and is growing in share. As of September 2021, 6.7 million units have been imported. Market expectations suggest the opportunity to supply 10 million machines by 2025 in the country. Positivo Tecnologia, as a company that has its main focus on the final consumer
and great knowledge of the technology market due to the diversification of its business, foreseen the market shortage of electronic components and brought in a supplier such as NEXGO, which did not operate in Brazil yet.
Comprehensive portfolio of payment solutions
Positivo Tecnologia's business in payment solutions began in 2016. Since then, the Company has acquired experience and infrastructure for manufacturing devices that require high safety expertise. In addition to partnerships with supplier NEXGO and client Stone, Positivo Tecnologia brings other news in the business of intelligent payment terminals.Through its Positivo brand of products, the Brazilian technology company also announces the launch of a line of payment terminals, through a partnership with NEXGO. The new product line consists of four models. Below are the main specifications of the intelligent payment terminals:
Positivo B500 - is the latest POS (Point of Sales) on the market with a printer and camera. It is a comprehensive and fast portable solution. It has Wi-Fi connection, Linux operating system, 512MB of RAM, 256MB of storage capacity, and PCI 6.0 certification, which allows the user to perform all transactions safely and modernly from a 3.5-inch screen.
Positivo B300 - It is a POS with a printer and better value for money. It is highlighted by its price and performance. It features Linux operating system, Wi-Fi, efficient chipset, fast printer, and excellent connectivity, which provides a fast and secure payment experience.
Positivo B200- A high quality 4G POS. Comprehensive and independent solution, it offers high convenience and portability, in addition to a magnetic card, chip, and NFC reader. It has low battery consumption and high 4G connectivity.
Positivo B150- NFC and Backlight Paired - Provides the main payment options in one
machine with Bluetooth connection to integrate the devices and manage transactions. It is mini-sized to fit in your hand.
"With these new products, our portfolio of intelligent payment terminals is even more comprehensive. These are options that make any counter become an efficient and flexible point of sale," says Fernando Otani, Business Director of
Payment Solutions at Positivo Tecnologia. For more information about Positivo Tecnologia's smart payment machines and to know the complete
