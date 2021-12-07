Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Partnership with NEXGO 12/07/2021

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Positivo Tecnologia enters into partnership with NEXGO and launches four

models of payment terminals

This transaction strengthens the leadership position of the Brazilian technology company in the payment solutions market; new products complement the portfolio currently composed of six models.

Curitiba, December 07, 2021 - As a result of its business diversification strategy, Positivo Tecnologia announces a business partnership and presents new products to complement its portfolio of payment machines. The company entered into a partnership with NEXGO, which is considered among the largest manufacturers of POS devices in Asia and one of the pioneers in technological innovation in the category. Through a strategic partnership with Positivo Tecnologia, NEXGO contributes to expanding the Positivo brand portfolio with devices offered at competitive prices at a time of high demand generated by acquirers, fintechs, digital banks, and sub-acquirers. NEXGO has been in the market for more than 20 years. Headquartered in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, it is established in 100 countries and has more than 30 million smart payment terminals sold worldwide.

Positivo Tecnologia recently also signed a partnership contract with Stone to supply intelligent payment machines. Stone is the largest and fastest growing Brazilian acquirer. The deal provides Positivo Tecnologia with scale in the payment solutions segment and expands the potential reach in the Brazilian market, focusing on all acquirers and sub acquirers. The partnership with Stone occurs after the end of the exclusivity of supply by Positivo Tecnologia of payment terminals to Cielo, a strategic customer of Positivo Tecnologia. "The partnership with NEXGO, as well as the one we also had with Stone, comes at a very opportune moment in the payment solutions market. There is a high demand, especially from the innovative technologies and benefits that new devices can offer," says Norberto Maraschin Filho, Vice President of Consumer Business at Positivo Tecnologia.

Positivo Tecnologia is a leader in intelligent payment terminals (Smart POS). The company owns an installed park of more than 5 million Android devices in Brazil and about 800,000 payment terminals. The market for payment solutions is constantly expanding. It increased 49% in 2020 and is growing in share. As of September 2021, 6.7 million units have been imported. Market expectations suggest the opportunity to supply 10 million machines by 2025 in the country. Positivo Tecnologia, as a company that has its main focus on the final consumer