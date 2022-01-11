Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Rating by S&P assigned to the 3rd issuance of Debentures01/11/2022

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48
Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Rating by S&P assigned to the 3rd issuance of Debentures
Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("Company") (B3:POSI3), one of the largest developers and manufacturers of hardware-based technology in Brazil, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the risk rating agency Standard and Poor's Global Ratings ("S&P") assigned a preliminary rating of 'brA' on the Brazil National Scale to the Company's 3rd issuance of senior unsecured debentures, in the amount of up to R$350 million, with settlement planned for until February 11, 2022 and final maturity in 2026.
The report released by S&P is available (in Portuguese only) hereand on the Investor Relations website: ri.positivotecnologia.com.br.
Curitiba, January 11, 2022.
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Caio Gonçalves de Moraes
Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
