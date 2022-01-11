Log in
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Rating by S&P assigned to the 3rd issuance of Debentures01/11/2022

01/11/2022 | 05:38pm EST
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rating by S&P assigned to the 3rd issuance of Debentures

Positivo Tecnologia S.A. ("Company") (B3:POSI3), one of the largest developers and manufacturers of hardware-based technology in Brazil, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the risk rating agency Standard and Poor's Global Ratings ("S&P") assigned a preliminary rating of 'brA' on the Brazil National Scale to the Company's 3rd issuance of senior unsecured debentures, in the amount of up to R$350 million, with settlement planned for until February 11, 2022 and final maturity in 2026.

The report released by S&P is available (in Portuguese only) hereand on the Investor Relations website: ri.positivotecnologia.com.br.

Curitiba, January 11, 2022.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 22:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
