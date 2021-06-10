Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Positivo Tecnologia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POSI3   BRPOSIACNOR9

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

(POSI3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Positivo Tecnologia S A : Material Fact - Buyback Program06/10/2021

06/10/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358 and further to the Material Fact disclosed on June 9, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on this date, it approved an amendment to the Buyback Program of the Company's Shares so as to extend the deadline to acquire shares until December 10, 2021, maintaining all other characteristics of the program in force.

Curitiba, June 10, 2021.

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
05:48pPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : Material Fact - Buyback Program06/10/2021
PU
05/20POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : 1Q21 Results Presentation Transcript05/20/2021
PU
05/19POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05/13POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : 1Q21 Presentation05/13/2021
PU
05/03POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : Apresentação Institucional*18/03/2021
PU
03/18POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : Institutional Presentation03/18/2021
PU
03/18POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : 4Q20 Presentation03/16/2021
PU
03/14POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : 4Q20 Results03/15/2021
PU
2020POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A  : lança cinco modelos de computadores “tudo em um..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 972 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 205 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 2 076 M 409 M 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Positivo Tecnologia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,17 BRL
Last Close Price 14,77 BRL
Spread / Highest target 1,56%
Spread / Average Target -24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hélio Bruck Rotenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caio Gonçalves Moraes Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Alexandre Silveira Dias Chairman
Pedro Santos Ripper Independent Director
Samuel Ferrari Lago Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.187.65%410
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.41.85%79 393
HP INC.22.20%36 098
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.45.08%23 439
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.07%20 438
GOERTEK INC.0.40%19 651