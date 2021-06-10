Positivo Tecnologia S A : Material Fact - Buyback Program06/10/2021

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 81.243.735/0001-48

Company Registry (NIRE): 41300071977

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction 358 and further to the Material Fact disclosed on June 9, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on this date, it approved an amendment to the Buyback Program of the Company's Shares so as to extend the deadline to acquire shares until December 10, 2021, maintaining all other characteristics of the program in force.

Curitiba, June 10, 2021.

Caio Gonçalves de Moraes

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations