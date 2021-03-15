Log in
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

(POSI3)
Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Shareholding Position03/09/2021

03/15/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 81.243.735/0001-48

State Registry (NIRE) No. 41300071977

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the provisions of article 12 from the Instruction 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, received the information from its Chief Executive Officer and also a signatory to the Shareholders' Agreement filed in the Company, Mr. HELIO BRUCK ROTENBERG, who reached a participation greater than 10% of the total and voting capital of the Company, and such increase does not involve change in the shareholders control or a change in the Company's administrative structure.

Curitiba, March 9th, 2021.

CAIO GONÇALVES DE MORAES

CFO & IRO

Positivo Tecnologia S.A.

João Bettega, 5200 | CIC 81350 000 | Curitiba - PR +55 41 3239 7500www.positivotecnologia.com.br

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 18:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 170 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 253 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 677 M 122 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 55,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hélio Bruck Rotenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caio Gonçalves Moraes Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Alexandre Silveira Dias Chairman
Pedro Santos Ripper Independent Director
Samuel Ferrari Lago Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.-5.49%122
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.21.19%66 598
HP INC.23.14%37 747
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY33.42%20 571
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC23.52%18 172
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.6.42%16 629
