Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Shareholding Position03/09/2021

Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 81.243.735/0001-48
State Registry (NIRE) No. 41300071977
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the provisions of article 12 from the Instruction 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, received the information from its Chief Executive Officer and also a signatory to the Shareholders' Agreement filed in the Company, Mr. HELIO BRUCK ROTENBERG, who reached a participation greater than 10% of the total and voting capital of the Company, and such increase does not involve change in the shareholders control or a change in the Company's administrative structure.
Curitiba, March 9th, 2021.
CAIO GONÇALVES DE MORAES
CFO & IRO
Positivo Tecnologia S.A.
João Bettega, 5200 | CIC 81350 000 | Curitiba - PR +55 41 3239 7500www.positivotecnologia.com.br
