Positivo Tecnologia S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Shareholding Position03/09/2021

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 81.243.735/0001-48

State Registry (NIRE) No. 41300071977

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to the provisions of article 12 from the Instruction 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, received the information from its Chief Executive Officer and also a signatory to the Shareholders' Agreement filed in the Company, Mr. HELIO BRUCK ROTENBERG, who reached a participation greater than 10% of the total and voting capital of the Company, and such increase does not involve change in the shareholders control or a change in the Company's administrative structure.

Curitiba, March 9th, 2021.

CAIO GONÇALVES DE MORAES

CFO & IRO

