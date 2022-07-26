Positron : OTC Q2 2022 Disclosures

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,430,008.
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,430,008.
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 10,978,574.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
NA
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Texas
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None.
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
1777 Maryland Ave.
Niagara Falls, NY 14305
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
POSC
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
737397604
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
6,000,000,000
as of date: 06/30/22
Total shares outstanding:
23,430,008
as of date: 06/30/22
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
10,272,927
as of date: 06/30/22
Total number of shareholders of record: 455 as of date: 06/30/22
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol: N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
Total shares outstanding:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Continental Stock Transfer
Phone:
(212) 509-4000
Email:
svacante@continentalstock.com
Address:
1 State Street, New York, NY 10004-1561
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of the Second
Most Recent Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date:12/31/2020
Common: 10,978,574
Preferred A: 435,085
Preferred B: 247,485.34
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted
Exe
Transactio
type (e.g.
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
or
mpti
n
new
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to (entities
cash or debt
Unrestricte
on
issuance,
cancelled)
($/per
a
must have
conversion)
-
d as of this
or
cancellation,
share) at
discount
individual with
OR-
Nature
filing.
Regi
shares
Issuance
to
voting /
of Services
strat
returned to
market
investment
Provided
ion
treasury)
price at
control
Type
the time
disclosed).
.
of
issuance
?
(Yes/No)
12/31/20
New
4,936,180
Common
$493,180
No
TISU Investments
Debt Conversion
Restricted
NA
Tis Prager
12/31/20
New
1,632,310
Common
$163,231
No
Pacno Family Trust
Debt Conversion
Restricted
NA
Julia Rzeppa
12/31/20
New
750,000
Common
$75,000
No
Sureloc Inc.
Debt Conversion
Restricted
NA
Patrick Rooney
2/22/21
New
300,000
Common
$75,000
No
Skyline Corporate
Corporate
Restricted
NA
Communications
Communications
Group, LLC/
Scott Powell
2/22/21
New
300,000
Common
$75,000
No
William Gillis
Investor Relations
Restricted
NA
2/22/21
New
250,000
Common
$62,500
No
John Boldis
Investor Relations
Restricted
NA
2/22/21
New
150,000
Common
$37,500
No
Ivan Skoric
Investor Relations
Restricted
NA
5/21/21
New
4,000,000
Common
$2,000,000
No
Lars Snijders
Cash
Restricted
NA
5/12/21
New
100,000
Common
$50,000
No
INCU Global
Cash
Restricted
NA
LTD/Jeremy King
6/25/21
New
13,872
Common
$10,000
No
Ewin Barnett
Conversion
Restricted
NA
Preferred Series B
Shares to Common
7/9/21
Returned to
(105,928)
Common
NA
No
Tradex Global
Return/Cancelation
Restricted
NA
Treasury
Advisors, LLC.
of Shares
8/29/2021
New
125,000
Common
$3,750
No
Leon Wood
Cash
Restricted
NA
Employee
Remuneration
Shares Outstanding on Date of This
Report.
Ending Balance
Date: 06/30/2022
Common: 23,430,008
Preferred A: 435,085
Preferred B: 192,000
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: NA
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of Note
Outstanding
Principal
Inter
Matur
Conversion Terms (e.g.
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Issuance
Balance ($)
Amount at
est
ity
pricing mechanism for
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Accr
Date
determining conversion of
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
($)
ued
instrument to shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
($)
disclosed).
12/2012
$310,000
$380,000
0
NA
55% weighted average volume
Corey Conn
Advance
for three days preceding
conversion.
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name:
Elliot Berman, CPA, Berman Audit & Advisory, P.A.
Title:
Managing Director
Relationship to Issuer:
Accountant
Balance Sheet.
Statement of Income.
Statement of Cash Flows.
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity).
Financial notes, and
Audit letter, if audited.
