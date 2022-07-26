Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Positron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POSC   US7373976049

POSITRON CORPORATION

(POSC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-07-26 pm EDT
0.8698 USD   +15.97%
05:32pPOSITRON : OTC Q2 2022 Disclosures
PU
06/24Positron Corporation Announces Key Sales & Services Personnel Hire
GL
06/24Positron Corporation Announces Key Sales & Services Personnel Hire
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Positron : OTC Q2 2022 Disclosures

07/26/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Positron Corporation

1777 Maryland Ave

Niagara Falls, NY 14305

  1. 576-0183
    www.positron.com

investor@positron.com

3845 - Electromedical & Electrotherapeutic Apparatus

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,430,008.

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,430,008.

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 10,978,574.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

NA

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

ME1 37539597v.1

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Texas

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1777 Maryland Ave.

Niagara Falls, NY 14305

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

POSC

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

737397604

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

6,000,000,000

as of date: 06/30/22

Total shares outstanding:

23,430,008

as of date: 06/30/22

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

10,272,927

as of date: 06/30/22

Total number of shareholders of record: 455 as of date: 06/30/22

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol: N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

Total shares outstanding:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Continental Stock Transfer

Phone:

(212) 509-4000

Email:

svacante@continentalstock.com

Address:

1 State Street, New York, NY 10004-1561

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

ME1 37539597v.1

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of the Second

Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date:12/31/2020

Common: 10,978,574

Preferred A: 435,085

Preferred B: 247,485.34

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted

Exe

Transactio

type (e.g.

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

or

mpti

n

new

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to (entities

cash or debt

Unrestricte

on

issuance,

cancelled)

($/per

a

must have

conversion)

-

d as of this

or

cancellation,

share) at

discount

individual with

OR-

Nature

filing.

Regi

shares

Issuance

to

voting /

of Services

strat

returned to

market

investment

Provided

ion

treasury)

price at

control

Type

the time

disclosed).

.

of

issuance

?

(Yes/No)

12/31/20

New

4,936,180

Common

$493,180

No

TISU Investments

Debt Conversion

Restricted

NA

Tis Prager

12/31/20

New

1,632,310

Common

$163,231

No

Pacno Family Trust

Debt Conversion

Restricted

NA

Julia Rzeppa

  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

ME1 37539597v.1

12/31/20

New

750,000

Common

$75,000

No

Sureloc Inc.

Debt Conversion

Restricted

NA

Patrick Rooney

2/22/21

New

300,000

Common

$75,000

No

Skyline Corporate

Corporate

Restricted

NA

Communications

Communications

Group, LLC/

Scott Powell

2/22/21

New

300,000

Common

$75,000

No

William Gillis

Investor Relations

Restricted

NA

2/22/21

New

250,000

Common

$62,500

No

John Boldis

Investor Relations

Restricted

NA

2/22/21

New

150,000

Common

$37,500

No

Ivan Skoric

Investor Relations

Restricted

NA

5/21/21

New

4,000,000

Common

$2,000,000

No

Lars Snijders

Cash

Restricted

NA

5/12/21

New

100,000

Common

$50,000

No

INCU Global

Cash

Restricted

NA

LTD/Jeremy King

6/25/21

New

13,872

Common

$10,000

No

Ewin Barnett

Conversion

Restricted

NA

Preferred Series B

Shares to Common

7/9/21

Returned to

(105,928)

Common

NA

No

Tradex Global

Return/Cancelation

Restricted

NA

Treasury

Advisors, LLC.

of Shares

8/29/2021

New

125,000

Common

$3,750

No

Leon Wood

Cash

Restricted

NA

Employee

Remuneration

Shares Outstanding on Date of This

Report.

Ending Balance

Date: 06/30/2022

Common: 23,430,008

Preferred A: 435,085

Preferred B: 192,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: NA

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

ME1 37539597v.1

Date of Note

Outstanding

Principal

Inter

Matur

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Issuance

Balance ($)

Amount at

est

ity

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Accr

Date

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

($)

ued

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

12/2012

$310,000

$380,000

0

NA

55% weighted average volume

Corey Conn

Advance

for three days preceding

conversion.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

Elliot Berman, CPA, Berman Audit & Advisory, P.A.

Title:

Managing Director

Relationship to Issuer:

Accountant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance Sheet.
  2. Statement of Income.
  3. Statement of Cash Flows.
  4. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity).
  5. Financial notes, and
  6. Audit letter, if audited.

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.

Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.

  • The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

ME1 37539597v.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Positron Corporation published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 21:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSITRON CORPORATION
05:32pPOSITRON : OTC Q2 2022 Disclosures
PU
06/24Positron Corporation Announces Key Sales & Services Personnel Hire
GL
06/24Positron Corporation Announces Key Sales & Services Personnel Hire
AQ
02/17Positron Corporation Retains FDA Consulting Firm in Preparation for 510K New Device App..
GL
01/31Positron Issues Shareholder Letter to Discuss Recent Key Highlights & 2022 Objectives
AQ
01/18Positron Enters Long Term Cooperation Agreement with Neusoft Medical Systems for the De..
AQ
01/18Positron Corporation Enters Long Term Cooperation Agreement with Neusoft Medical System..
CI
2021Positron Files all Financial Reports and Announces the Company is Current with its OTC ..
GL
2021Positron Files all Financial Reports and Announces the Company is Current with its OTC ..
GL
2021Positron Announces Timeline for Becoming Current with its OTC Reporting & Disclosures
GL
More news
Chart POSITRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Positron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Adel Abdullah President, Principal Financial Officer & Director
Karen Barry Head-Administrator
Tis Prager Director
Christopher Reilly Head-Systems Sales & PET-CT Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSITRON CORPORATION-44.44%18
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.25.74%2 497
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.16%2 325
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-10.73%676
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-8.59%263
RAY CO., LTD.-13.40%251