Poslovni sistem Mercator d d : The counter-proposal for the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly of the company Poslovni sistem Mercator, d.d., convened for December 23, 2021

The counter-proposal for the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly of the company Poslovni sistem Mercator, d.d., convened for December 23, 2021

Pursuant to the Rules and Regulations of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d.d, and the relevant legislation, the company Poslovni sistem Mercator, d.d., hereby informs the shareholders and the public of the following:



On November 29, 2021, the company Mercator, d.d., received a counter-proposal by the shareholder VZMD - Pan-Slovenian Shareholders Association, Hrenova 13, 1000 Ljubljana, to item 2 of the agenda to the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly of the company Mercator, d.d.

The counter-proposal and the Management Board opinion regarding the counter-proposal are attached.

