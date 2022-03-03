Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MELR   SI0031100082

POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.

(MELR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poslovni sistem Mercator d d : Two challenging actions filed by shareholders against the resolution adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholder

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Two challenging actions filed by shareholders against the resolution adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Pursuant to the provisions of the Rules and Regulations of Ljubljanska borza (Ljubljana Stock Exchange) and the effective legislation, the company Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d., Ljubljana, hereby releases the information on the receipt of two challenging actions that had been announced at the 30th extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that took place on December 23, 2021.

The company Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d. received a lawsuit - challenging action - by the shareholder Danijel Labaš, and a lawsuit - challenging action - by the shareholders Vseslovensko združenje malih delničarjev (Pan-Slovenian Shareholders Association) and Law Firm Ronnie Christopher Horvat o.p. d.o.o., and others, both of which challenge the resolution on the transfer of shares to the main shareholder, as adopted at the 30th extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, held on December 23, 2021.

As of March 3, 2022, this announcement shall also be published on the company website at www.mercatorgroup.si, for a period of no less than five years.

Disclaimer

Mercator dd published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.
11:01aPOSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Two challenging actions filed by shareholders against the r..
PU
01/21POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Mercator Group has concluded additional security for the lo..
PU
2021REGARDING THE DOCUMENT : Resolutions of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly
PU
2021POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Resolutions of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly
PU
2021POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Financial calendar for the year 2022
PU
2021POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : The counter-proposal for the 30th extraordinary Shareholder..
PU
2021POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Mercator improves business performance again in the first n..
PU
2021Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Withdrawal of request for convocation of Shareholders Assem..
PU
2021POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : The counter-proposal for the 30th extraordinary Shareholder..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 2 170 M 2 407 M 2 407 M
Net income 2020 -157 M -174 M -174 M
Net Debt 2020 848 M 941 M 941 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 267 M 296 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 20 347
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.
Duration : Period :
Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomislav Cizmic Chairman-Management Board
Draga Cukjati Director-Finance & Informatics
Fabris Peruko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matej Lahovnik Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Veljko Tatic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.-4.44%296
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD8.37%41 843
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-8.06%36 782
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.38%21 736
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.90%17 091
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.5.96%15 619