Poslovni sistem Mercator d d : Two challenging actions filed by shareholders against the resolution adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholder

Two challenging actions filed by shareholders against the resolution adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Pursuant to the provisions of the Rules and Regulations of Ljubljanska borza (Ljubljana Stock Exchange) and the effective legislation, the company Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d., Ljubljana, hereby releases the information on the receipt of two challenging actions that had been announced at the 30th extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that took place on December 23, 2021.

The company Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d. received a lawsuit - challenging action - by the shareholder Danijel Labaš, and a lawsuit - challenging action - by the shareholders Vseslovensko združenje malih delničarjev (Pan-Slovenian Shareholders Association) and Law Firm Ronnie Christopher Horvat o.p. d.o.o., and others, both of which challenge the resolution on the transfer of shares to the main shareholder, as adopted at the 30th extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, held on December 23, 2021.

