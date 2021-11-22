Poslovni sistem Mercator d d : Withdrawal of request for convocation of Shareholders Assembly, and convocation of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly

Withdrawal of request for convocation of Shareholders Assembly, and convocation of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly

Acting upon the withdrawal of the request for convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders, submitted by the shareholder FORTENOVA GRUPA d.d., for the purpose of ensuring the attendance of expert collaborators, auditors, and enterprise value appraisers at the Shareholders Assembly session, the Management Board of the company POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR d.d. cancels the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly of the company Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d., which had been convened based on the request by the majority shareholder FORTENOVA GRUPA d.d., Marijana Čavića 1, 10000 Zagreb, Republic of Croatia, for December 6, 2021, at 3.30 p.m., at the company headquarters in Ljubljana, Dunajska cesta 107, and convenes a new Shareholders Assembly at a later date, as follows:

Pursuant to Articles 18 and 19 of the Articles of Association of the company POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR d.d., Article 295, Paragraph 3, of the Companies Act (Zakon o gospodarskih družbah-1), Rules and Regulations of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange (Ljubljanska borza d.d.), and based on a request by the shareholder FORTENOVA GRUPA d.d., Marijana Čavića 1, 10000 Zagreb, Republic of Croatia, dated November 19, 2021, and based on the company Management Board resolution dated November 19, 2021, the Management Board hereby convenes the

30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly

to take place on December 23, 2021, at 3.30 p.m.

at the company headquarters in Ljubljana, Dunajska cesta 107

The company Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d. also releases the following materials for the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: convocation of the Shareholders Assembly, materials for the Assembly, withdrawal of request for convocation and proposal for cancellation of the Assembly, request for convocation of a new company Assembly at a later date, Main Shareholder's Report on the Squeeze-Out of Minority Shareholders, Independent Auditor's Report on the Appropriateness of Cash Consideration to Minority Shareholders of the Company Mercator d.d., attendance registration form and attendance authorization form, and company annual reports for the business years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

This announcement shall also be published as of November 22, 2021, on the company website at www.mercatorgroup.si, for a period of no less than five years.

