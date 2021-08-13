Log in
    MELR   SI0031100082

POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.

(MELR)
Regarding the document: Resolutions of the 28th regular Shareholders Assembly

08/13/2021 | 04:01am EDT
Pursuant to the Rules and Regulations of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d.d, and the relevant legislation, the company Poslovni sistem Mercator, d.d., hereby informs the shareholders and the public of the following:

The company Poslovni sistem Mercator, d.d., publishes a Notarial record of proceedings of the 28th regular Shareholders Assembly.

This announcement will be published on the company's website at www.mercatorgroup.si as of August 13, 2021, and will remain posted for a period of at least five years.

Disclaimer

Mercator dd published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
