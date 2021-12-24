Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Slovenia
  4. Ljubljana Stock Exchange
  5. Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MELR   SI0031100082

POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.

(MELR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regarding the document: Resolutions of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly

12/24/2021 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regarding the document: Resolutions of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly

Pursuant to the Rules and Regulations of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange, d.d, and the relevant legislation, the company Poslovni sistem Mercator, d.d., hereby informs the shareholders and the public of the following:

The company Poslovni sistem Mercator, d.d., publishes a Notarial record of proceedings of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly.

This announcement will be published on the company's website at www.mercatorgroup.si as of December 24, 2021 and will remain posted for a period of at least five years.

Disclaimer

Mercator dd published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 15:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.
10:47aREGARDING THE DOCUMENT : Resolutions of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly
PU
05:07aPOSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Resolutions of the 30th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly
PU
12/10POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Financial calendar for the year 2022
PU
12/06POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : The counter-proposal for the 30th extraordinary Shareholder..
PU
11/25POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Mercator improves business performance again in the first n..
PU
11/25Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
11/22POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : Withdrawal of request for convocation of Shareholders Assem..
PU
11/17POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D D : The counter-proposal for the 30th extraordinary Shareholder..
PU
11/0530th extraordinary Shareholders Assembly
PU
11/05Fortenova Group d.d. made an offer to acquire remaining 10% stake in Poslovni sistem Me..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 2 170 M 2 458 M 2 458 M
Net income 2020 -157 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2020 848 M 961 M 961 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 261 M 295 M 296 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 20 347
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.
Duration : Period :
Poslovni sistem Mercator d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomislav Cizmic Chairman-Management Board
Draga Cukjati Director-Finance & Informatics
Fabris Peruko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matej Lahovnik Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Veljko Tatic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSLOVNI SISTEM MERCATOR D.D.145.61%295
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED68.18%40 103
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.34.68%38 054
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.67%23 550
COLES GROUP LIMITED-2.32%17 112
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.70.08%14 347