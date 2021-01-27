Log in
Get the Scoop: PEBBLES™ Cereal Churns Out New Light Ice Creams

01/27/2021 | 10:02am EST
LAKEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 27, 2021- I scream. You scream. We all scream for PEBBLES light ice cream! In celebration of PEBBLES 50th birthday, cereal fans can now enjoy their favorite Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES cereals in ice cream form.

The new Fruity PEBBLES light ice cream features a fruity cereal milk light ice cream with rice cereal bits coated in colorful fruity flavors and a fruity swirl. Cocoa PEBBLES light ice cream is made with both chocolate and cereal milk light ice creams swirled together with chocolatey rice cereal pieces.

'Fans of Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES cereal who also savor the milk at the bottom of their bowls are going to love these new Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES light ice creams,' said Amy Brothers, PEBBLES cereal brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. 'As a brand that has inspired kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years, we thought it would be fun to churn fans' favorite flavors into a frozen treat that will take the PEBBLES cereal eating experience to a new level.'

The new PEBBLES light ice creams have half the fat and one-third fewer calories than regular ice cream. Both contain 150 calories per two-third cup serving and are available in a 48-ounce container for a suggested retail price of $5.99. Fruity PEBBLES light ice cream is also available in a 14-ounce container for $2.99.

The PEBBLES light ice creams can be found in the freezer aisle at retailers nationwide beginning in February. To learn more, visit the PEBBLES cereal website at www.postpebblescereal.com.

About PEBBLES cereal
PEBBLES cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, 'The Flintstones' aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com.

About Post Consumer Brands
Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category - from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera.

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 15:01:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
