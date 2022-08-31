Log in
    POST   US7374461041

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
88.76 USD   +1.98%
05:31pPOST : Bob Evans Farms Announces ‘Making a Difference, Bite by Bite' Initiative in Partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation
PU
08/17POST HOLDINGS, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12Sachem Head invests where other activists tread in FedEx, Hasbro
RE
Post : Bob Evans Farms Announces 'Making a Difference, Bite by Bite' Initiative in Partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation

08/31/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Bob Evans Farms Donates $75,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to Support
Mental Wellness for Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans

NEW ALBANY, Ohio - August 31, 2022 - Bob Evans Farms, Inc. announced its partnership today with actor and humanitarian, Gary Sinise, in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) as part of its 'Making a Difference, Bite by Bite' initiative. The partnership with GSF will support initiatives focusing on the mental health and well-being of active-duty military members, veterans, and their families with a $75,000 donation to the non-profit. Making a Difference, Bite by Bite is part of Bob Evans Farms' 'Our Farm Salutes' program which provides philanthropic support, increased attention and gratitude to our nation's servicemen and servicewomen.

In addition to the donation, specially marked Bob Evans® and Owens® products will proudly turn purple to symbolize and pay tribute to all branches of the military. The package design features GSF to demonstrate the organizations' partnership and shared commitment to military and veteran mental wellness. The specially marked products will be available for purchase in stores nationwide through Veteran's Day, November 11, 2022.

Read More on the Bob Evans Farms' website

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 895 M - -
Net income 2022 85,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 201 M 5 201 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 735
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Post Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 87,04 $
Average target price 94,90 $
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert V. Vitale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff Alan Zadoks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William P. Stiritz Non-Executive Chairman
Howard A. Friedman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Ludwig Senior VP, Chief Safety & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POST HOLDINGS, INC.13.19%5 201
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.64%326 734
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.73%84 770
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-15.69%52 456
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY29.56%49 088
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.92%46 369