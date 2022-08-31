Post : Bob Evans Farms Announces ‘Making a Difference, Bite by Bite' Initiative in Partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation

Bob Evans Farms Donates $75,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to Support

Mental Wellness for Active-Duty Military Members and Veterans

NEW ALBANY, Ohio - August 31, 2022 - Bob Evans Farms, Inc. announced its partnership today with actor and humanitarian, Gary Sinise, in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) as part of its 'Making a Difference, Bite by Bite' initiative. The partnership with GSF will support initiatives focusing on the mental health and well-being of active-duty military members, veterans, and their families with a $75,000 donation to the non-profit. Making a Difference, Bite by Bite is part of Bob Evans Farms' 'Our Farm Salutes' program which provides philanthropic support, increased attention and gratitude to our nation's servicemen and servicewomen.

In addition to the donation, specially marked Bob Evans® and Owens® products will proudly turn purple to symbolize and pay tribute to all branches of the military. The package design features GSF to demonstrate the organizations' partnership and shared commitment to military and veteran mental wellness. The specially marked products will be available for purchase in stores nationwide through Veteran's Day, November 11, 2022.

Read More on the Bob Evans Farms' website