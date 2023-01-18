Post : Consumer Brands Collaborates With Disney To Launch New Cereal Offerings In Celebration Of Disney 100 Years Of Wonder

New one-of-a-kind cereals give Disney fans even more ways to celebrate Disney100 - starting at the breakfast table

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 18, 2023 - To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Disney (Disney100), Post Consumer Brands is participating in the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration with the launch of multiple, limited-edition offerings. As a staple at the breakfast table, Post worked together with Disney to create a one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal, a new-to-market confetti cake flavored cereal and a special edition collector's cereal item.

The themed fruity cereal features Disney Mickey Mouse head-shaped silhouette cereal pieces with beloved Disney and Pixar characters on the box. Consumers can purchase this item throughout 2023 to experience the celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder at the breakfast table throughout the year. In addition, the new confetti cake flavored cereal will have updated packaging throughout the year to celebrate three different Disney and Pixar characters during specific periods of time. Consumers are invited to collect these unique limited-edition boxes. Both offerings will be available at major mass and grocery retailers nationwide.

