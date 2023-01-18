Advanced search
    POST   US7374461041

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:39:31 2023-01-18 pm EST
92.69 USD   -2.37%
03:00pPost : Consumer Brands Collaborates With Disney To Launch New Cereal Offerings In Celebration Of Disney 100 Years Of Wonder
PU
01/17Post : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
01/17Post Holdings, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Shareholder Director Nominations, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Post : Consumer Brands Collaborates With Disney To Launch New Cereal Offerings In Celebration Of Disney 100 Years Of Wonder

01/18/2023 | 03:00pm EST
New one-of-a-kind cereals give Disney fans even more ways to celebrate Disney100 - starting at the breakfast table

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 18, 2023 - To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Disney (Disney100), Post Consumer Brands is participating in the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration with the launch of multiple, limited-edition offerings. As a staple at the breakfast table, Post worked together with Disney to create a one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal, a new-to-market confetti cake flavored cereal and a special edition collector's cereal item.

The themed fruity cereal features Disney Mickey Mouse head-shaped silhouette cereal pieces with beloved Disney and Pixar characters on the box. Consumers can purchase this item throughout 2023 to experience the celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder at the breakfast table throughout the year. In addition, the new confetti cake flavored cereal will have updated packaging throughout the year to celebrate three different Disney and Pixar characters during specific periods of time. Consumers are invited to collect these unique limited-edition boxes. Both offerings will be available at major mass and grocery retailers nationwide.

Read more on the Post Consumer Brands website

Attachments

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 19:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 139 M - -
Net income 2023 170 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 577 M 5 577 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
EV / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 420
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Post Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 94,94 $
Average target price 97,33 $
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert V. Vitale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Mainer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William P. Stiritz Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Alan Zadoks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Ludwig Senior VP, Chief Safety & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POST HOLDINGS, INC.5.19%5 577
NESTLÉ S.A.6.96%343 421
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.62%91 524
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.6.16%57 818
KRAFT HEINZ3.98%51 851
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-4.79%48 391