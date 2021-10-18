Log in
    POST   US7374461041

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
  Report
Post : Dymatize Teams Up with Dunkin' to Expand its Iconic ISO100 Product Line with Two New Protein Powder Flavors

10/18/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021/ - Dymatize, one of the world's most trusted athletic nutrition brands, is teaming up with Dunkin' to expand its award-winning ISO100 protein powder line. For Dymatize's first restaurant collaboration, the two new caffeinated products will feature the great taste of Dunkin's Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors, and are a fun way for fitness enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike to enjoy a high-quality protein drink. With 25 grams of protein per serving, these new protein powders are the first in Dymatize's ISO100 line to offer a caffeine boost with 95 milligrams per scoop.

"At Dymatize, we are always looking for innovative ways to bring unique flavors to consumers who are looking for high-quality protein products that supplement their diet," said Priya Kumar, Director of Marketing at Dymatize. "Teaming up with an incredible brand like Dunkin' will allow us to continue to evolve the sports nutrition category."

Dymatize ISO100 in Dunkin' Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors are both packed with 25 grams of high-quality protein per serving, with 120 calories and less than one gram of sugar. Each serving is formulated for easy mixing and is loaded with 5.5 grams of muscle-building branch-chained amino acids to support strength-training workouts.

"This opportunity to work with the Dymatize team will offer Dunkin' fans yet another way to enjoy our signature coffee flavors," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin'. "We're thrilled to be a part of this line extension and working with Dymatize to help people achieve their fitness goals."

Dymatize ISO100 in Dunkin' Cappuccino and Mocha Latte flavors are available for purchase in a 20-serving tub at nationwide retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Vitamin Shoppe, and online retailers like Amazon and BodyBuilding.com. For more information visit Dymatize.com/Dunkin.

About Dymatize
Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Emeryville, California, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.
BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers across all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

About Dunkin'
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keysfor 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 18:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
