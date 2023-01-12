Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Post Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POST   US7374461041

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-12 pm EST
93.55 USD   -0.39%
05:01pPost Holdings Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
05:00pPost Holdings Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
AQ
2022Post Holdings Issues 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Post Holdings Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

01/12/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 outlook and to respond to questions. Robert V. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew J. Mainer, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the call.

Post also announced it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter after market close on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (800) 343-5172 in the United States and (203) 518-9783 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is POSTQ123. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Post’s website at www.postholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, February 10, 2023 by dialing (800) 839-6136 in the United States and (402) 220-2572 from outside of the United States. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post’s website in the Investors section.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
jennifer.meyer@postholdings.com
(314) 644-7665


All news about POST HOLDINGS, INC.
05:01pPost Holdings Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
05:00pPost Holdings Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
AQ
2022Post Holdings Issues 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
GL
2022Post Holdings Issues 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
AQ
2022Potential Economic Downturn Strains Japanese Shares; W-Scope Gains 7% as Unit Nears Sup..
MT
2022ACSL-Japan Post Partnership Concludes Design of Planned Logistics Drone
MT
2022Insider Sell: Post Holdings
MT
2022Snack It Forward, LLC announced that it has received funding from Post Holdings, Inc. a..
CI
2022Piper Sandler Adjusts Post Holdings' Price Target to $115 From $107, Keeps Overweight R..
MT
2022Insider Sell: Post Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POST HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 157 M - -
Net income 2023 164 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 517 M 5 517 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 10 420
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Post Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 93,92 $
Average target price 97,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert V. Vitale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Mainer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William P. Stiritz Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Alan Zadoks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Ludwig Senior VP, Chief Safety & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POST HOLDINGS, INC.4.06%5 517
NESTLÉ S.A.5.45%335 401
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.38%92 275
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-0.75%54 004
KRAFT HEINZ4.54%52 133
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.12%49 498