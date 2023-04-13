Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Post Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POST   US7374461041

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
88.22 USD   -1.03%
05:01pPost Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
05:01pPost Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
03/13Japan Post Bank prices its stock offering at 1,131 yen apiece
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Post Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

04/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 outlook and to respond to questions. Robert V. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew J. Mainer, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the call.

Post also announced it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link: Post Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the conference call. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Post’s website at www.postholdings.com. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post’s website in the Investors section.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Daniel O’Rourke
daniel.orourke@postholdings.com
(314) 806-3959


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about POST HOLDINGS, INC.
05:01pPost Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
05:01pPost Holdings Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
GL
03/13Japan Post Bank prices its stock offering at 1,131 yen apiece
RE
02/28Japan Shares Erase Large Profits Amid Mixed Economic Data; Japan Post Eyes 1 Trillion Y..
MT
02/28Japan's Nikkei drops early gains to end slightly higher
RE
02/27Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, tech shares gain
RE
02/27Japan Post Bank Parent Plans to Sell Shares Worth Billions of Dollars
DJ
02/27Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 billion deal -filing
RE
02/21Japan Post Bank Shares Slump After Report That Parent Mulls Stake Cut
DJ
02/21Japan Post says it's considering options after report of $9 billion JP Bank share sale
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POST HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 321 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 5 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 241 M 5 241 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 10 420
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Post Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 89,14 $
Average target price 104,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert V. Vitale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Mainer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William P. Stiritz Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Alan Zadoks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Ludwig Senior VP, Chief Safety & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POST HOLDINGS, INC.-1.24%5 241
NESTLÉ S.A.5.41%335 968
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.34%95 707
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.91%52 837
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.77%51 106
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-7.42%50 063
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer