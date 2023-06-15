Advanced search
    POST   US7374461041

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-14 pm EDT
87.09 USD   -0.13%
Post Holdings Sets Scope 3 GHG Emissions Reduction Target

06/15/2023
ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced a scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction target, furthering the company’s climate transition commitments. Post’s previous commitment of a 30% reduction of scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030 will now also include a 30% reduction in scope 3 emissions intensity from sourced ingredients and packaging, also by 2030.

“The upstream supply chain, and specifically purchased goods and services, represent the largest source of GHG emissions for a consumer packaged goods company. Our scope 3 reduction commitment is a very meaningful pledge by our organization,” said Nick Martin, Senior Director of ESG. “Pursuing this target benefits the environment, while providing an opportunity to further strengthen partnerships with our largest suppliers.”

As part of Post’s climate transition plan and scope 3 GHG goal commitment, Post has joined two industry collective action initiatives. To collect more accurate scope 3 GHG data directly from suppliers, Post joined the CDP Supply Chain program, a coalition of more than 280 members engaging over 47,000 global suppliers on environmental issues and climate resiliency. Post also joined the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition program, a coalition of 20 global companies providing suppliers with an online learning platform, tools and technical assistance to accelerate their climate actions.

To learn more about Post’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) progress, visit the Responsibility section of the Post Holdings website: https://www.postholdings.com/responsibility/.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal and pet food categories and also markets Peter Pan® peanut butter. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its ownership interest in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:
Media Relations
Lisa Hanly
lisa.hanly@postholdings.com
(314) 665-3180


