Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Post Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POST   US7374461041

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Post Holdings Supports Mission of Operation Food Search

11/03/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 1, 2021 (St. Louis, MO) - Operation Food Search (OFS) is pleased to announce that Post Holdings has renewed their commitment to the agency's mission of healing hunger in the St. Louis region with a substantial donation for the second year in a row.

"Operation Food Search helps so many in our community," said Rob Vitale, president and CEO of Post Holdings. "We are grateful for their work and are pleased to be able to continue to support the organization's mission."

While previous funding from Post Holdings was directed toward hunger relief specifically during the pandemic, the organization is now providing support for broader OFS initiatives. In addition to funding, Post employees will volunteer in the agency's warehouse in December.

"Post Holdings, through their renewed gift and volunteer hours, is demonstrating their confidence in OFS's ability to make a real impact on the community," said Kristen Wild, executive director of OFS. "We are extremely thankful for their support as we head into the holiday season."

OFS is the region's largest independent hunger relief organization, distributing $31 million worth of food in 2020. They served 1.75 million meals to children, empowered 2,640 people through their Nutrition Ed programs, and provided 3.89 million lbs. of produce to the community.

About Operation Food Search

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis - one-third of whom are children - through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis.

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POST HOLDINGS, INC.
11/02Post Holdings Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call
GL
10/28AIRLY FOODS FEATURED IN FORBES : Purpose At Work
PU
10/27Post, BellRing Sign Agreement to Allow Post to Distribute Its Stake in BellRing to Shar..
MT
10/27POST HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
10/27Post Holdings and BellRing Brands Announce Signing of Formal Agreement Related to Post'..
AQ
10/18POST : Dymatize Teams Up with Dunkin' to Expand its Iconic ISO100 Product Line with Two Ne..
PU
10/07Nikkei snaps 8-day losing streak on bargain-hunting, but Topix slips
RE
10/06Nikkei snaps 8-day losing streak, growth and cyclical shares rebound
RE
10/06Japan to sell 27% of Japan Post to raise reconstruction funds
RE
10/06JAPAN POST : to sell 27% of Post to raise reconstruction funds
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POST HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 192 M - -
Net income 2021 194 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 556 M 6 556 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 10 200
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Post Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 102,91 $
Average target price 126,18 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert V. Vitale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff Alan Zadoks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William P. Stiritz Non-Executive Chairman
Howard A. Friedman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Ludwig Senior VP, Chief Safety & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POST HOLDINGS, INC.1.88%6 533
NESTLÉ S.A.15.67%362 729
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.94%85 141
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-23.30%78 986
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.73%54 216
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.98%45 004