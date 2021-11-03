Post Holdings Supports Mission of Operation Food Search

November 1, 2021 (St. Louis, MO) - Operation Food Search (OFS) is pleased to announce that Post Holdings has renewed their commitment to the agency's mission of healing hunger in the St. Louis region with a substantial donation for the second year in a row.

"Operation Food Search helps so many in our community," said Rob Vitale, president and CEO of Post Holdings. "We are grateful for their work and are pleased to be able to continue to support the organization's mission."

While previous funding from Post Holdings was directed toward hunger relief specifically during the pandemic, the organization is now providing support for broader OFS initiatives. In addition to funding, Post employees will volunteer in the agency's warehouse in December. "Post Holdings, through their renewed gift and volunteer hours, is demonstrating their confidence in OFS's ability to make a real impact on the community," said Kristen Wild, executive director of OFS. "We are extremely thankful for their support as we head into the holiday season." OFS is the region's largest independent hunger relief organization, distributing $31 million worth of food in 2020. They served 1.75 million meals to children, empowered 2,640 people through their Nutrition Ed programs, and provided 3.89 million lbs. of produce to the community. About Operation Food Search Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis - one-third of whom are children - through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties and the city of St. Louis.