  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Post Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POST   US7374461041

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49 2022-10-03 am EDT
82.44 USD   +0.64%
10:25aPost : Names Maureen English Carroll Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
PU
09/06Post Holdings Board Approves $300 Million Share-Repurchase Program
MT
09/06Post Holdings, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Post : Names Maureen English Carroll Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer

10/03/2022 | 10:25am EDT
Post Holdings, Inc. today named Maureen English Carroll Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Carroll will lead enterprise-wide strategy, planning and execution in the areas of quality, EHS, safety and compliance. Carroll will report to Rob Vitale, President and CEO of Post Holdings.

"We are very excited to promote Maureen," said Vitale. "Her knowledge, experience and counsel is respected and appreciated across our enterprise. Her expertise in the challenging area of food safety has served Post well."

Maureen has been with Post Holdings since 2015, serving as Associate General Counsel, Regulatory and Food Law. Maureen brings diverse skills and credibility to the role with more than 30 years of food and drug law and advertising law experience. She has worked with all Post business units, supporting the quality, EHS, safety and compliance areas, as well as advising on FDA matters and packaging and advertising regulations.

Before joining Post, Maureen held similar counsel positions with General Mills, Target and ShopNBC, where she advised on advertising of all FDA regulated products. She also taught food and drug and advertising law at the University of Minnesota Law School and served in the food, drug and medical device group at King & Spaulding, an international law firm.

Maureen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in food science and technology chemistry from Purdue University and a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law.

Dan Ludwig, current Senior Vice President, Quality, EHS, Safety and Compliance at Post Holdings, announced his retirement at the end of 2022. He will continue to serve through the end of the calendar year to transition his responsibilities to Maureen.

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 14:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 895 M - -
Net income 2022 85,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 895 M 4 895 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 735
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Post Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 81,91 $
Average target price 94,90 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert V. Vitale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff Alan Zadoks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William P. Stiritz Non-Executive Chairman
Howard A. Friedman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Dan Ludwig Senior VP, Chief Safety & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POST HOLDINGS, INC.6.52%4 895
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.98%301 085
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.31%75 148
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-13.33%53 944
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.70%45 471
THE HERSHEY COMPANY13.96%45 193