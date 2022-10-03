Post : Names Maureen English Carroll Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer

Post Holdings, Inc. today named Maureen English Carroll Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Carroll will lead enterprise-wide strategy, planning and execution in the areas of quality, EHS, safety and compliance. Carroll will report to Rob Vitale, President and CEO of Post Holdings.

"We are very excited to promote Maureen," said Vitale. "Her knowledge, experience and counsel is respected and appreciated across our enterprise. Her expertise in the challenging area of food safety has served Post well."

Maureen has been with Post Holdings since 2015, serving as Associate General Counsel, Regulatory and Food Law. Maureen brings diverse skills and credibility to the role with more than 30 years of food and drug law and advertising law experience. She has worked with all Post business units, supporting the quality, EHS, safety and compliance areas, as well as advising on FDA matters and packaging and advertising regulations.

Before joining Post, Maureen held similar counsel positions with General Mills, Target and ShopNBC, where she advised on advertising of all FDA regulated products. She also taught food and drug and advertising law at the University of Minnesota Law School and served in the food, drug and medical device group at King & Spaulding, an international law firm.

Maureen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in food science and technology chemistry from Purdue University and a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law.

Dan Ludwig, current Senior Vice President, Quality, EHS, Safety and Compliance at Post Holdings, announced his retirement at the end of 2022. He will continue to serve through the end of the calendar year to transition his responsibilities to Maureen.