MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Post Holdings, Inc.    POST

POST HOLDINGS, INC.

(POST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK mortgages hit 13 year-high but consumers curb other borrowing

09/30/2020 | 02:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Urmston

British mortgage approvals hit their highest in almost 13 years in August, underscoring the scale of the post-lockdown bounce-back in the housing market, but consumers turned more cautious about day-to-day borrowing, Bank of England data showed.

Mortgage approvals jumped to 84,700 from 66,300 in July, hitting their highest level since October 2007.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected about 71,000 approvals.

Mortgage lending rose by a weaker-than-expected 3.1 billion pounds in August.

But consumer borrowing - a key driver of economic growth - increased by only around 300 million pounds in August from July compared with a median forecast for a 1.45 billion pound increase in the Reuters poll.

Alistair McQueen, head of savings and retirement at insurer Aviva, said many households were likely to start saving more in anticipation of further economic turmoil caused by the reintroduction of stricter local lockdown measures.

"This will dent consumer spending, which will curb the UK's economic recovery."

Compared with August last year, consumer borrowing sank by 3.9%, the sharpest fall since the BoE began measuring the data in 1994.

($1 = 0.7769 pounds)

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 719 M - -
Net income 2020 78,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 74,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 665 M 5 665 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Post Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POST HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 106,23 $
Last Close Price 83,68 $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert V. Vitale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Stiritz Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Alan Zadoks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edwin H. Callison Independent Director
Jay W. Brown Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POST HOLDINGS, INC.-23.30%5 665
NESTLÉ S.A.4.70%331 806
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC2.54%80 673
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.76.71%75 270
DANONE-25.47%41 991
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.84%36 594
