Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 29, 2023

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland 001-38903 83-2586114 (State or other jurisdiction of Incorporation or organization) Commission File Number (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 75 Columbia Avenue Cedarhurst, NY11516 (Address of principal executive offices and zip code) (516) 295-7820 (Registrant's telephone number) Not Applicable (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.





Management and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee") of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") have completed a competitive process to review the appointment of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Audit Committee invited several firms to participate in this process, including BDO USA, P.A. ("BDO"). BDO has served as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm since 2017.





As a result of this process, on June 29, 2023, the Audit Committee approved the engagement of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and dismissed BDO from that role.





BDO's reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.





During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, and the subsequent interim period through June 29, 2023, there were: (i) no "disagreements," as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions, between the Company and BDO on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement(s), if not resolved to the satisfaction of BDO, would have caused BDO to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement(s) in its audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements for such years, and (ii) no "reportable events," as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.





The Company provided BDO with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company requested that BDO furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements made herein. A copy of BDO's letter dated July 5, 2023 is attached as Exhibit 16.1 hereto.





During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022, and the subsequent interim period through June 29, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf has consulted Deloitte regarding: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed; or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Deloitte concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" or "reportable event," as those terms are defined in Item 304(a)(1) of Regulation S-K.





Date: July 5, 2023

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. By: /s/ Jeremy Garber Name: Jeremy Garber Title: President, Treasurer and Secretary





