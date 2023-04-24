Advanced search
    PSTL   US73757R1023

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(PSTL)
04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
14.50 USD   -0.62%
04/17Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 2, 2023
BU
03/20Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Postal Realty Trust to $16 From $17, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
03/07POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Postal Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend

04/24/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 postal properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock in the amount of $0.2375 per share. This represents a 3.3% increase from the first quarter 2022 dividend.

Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The board of directors has decided to maintain our current dividend per share. In this environment, they believe it is prudent to retain additional cash flow for future growth, reinvestment in our company and to continue to fortify our balance sheet. We believe we have an attractive dividend and the board will review increases on an annual basis.”

The dividend will be payable on May 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2023.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 postal properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including future expected dividend payment levels, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 61,2 M - -
Net income 2023 1,98 M - -
Net Debt 2023 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 146x
Yield 2023 6,62%
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,67x
EV / Sales 2024 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,59 $
Average target price 16,94 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Spodek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Garber President, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert B. Klein Chief Financial Officer
Patrick R. Donahoe Chairman
Barry Lefkowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.41%288
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.73%41 171
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.57%21 530
W. P. CAREY INC.-6.46%15 635
SEGRO PLC5.11%12 045
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.98%10 059
