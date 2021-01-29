Postal Realty Trust : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

– Increases Dividend for Sixth Consecutive Quarter –

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), announced today its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock in the amount of $0.2175 per share representing its sixth consecutive dividend increase since going public in 2019. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

Tax Treatment 2020 Dividends

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of the cash dividends paid to the Company’s common shareholders for the tax year ended December 31, 2020:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 73757R 102) Record

Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Total

Distribution

Attributable to

2020 2020 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend 2/14/2020 2/28/2020 $0.1700 $0.1700 $0.1011 5/11/2020 5/29/2020 $0.2000 $0.2000 $0.1189 8/14/2020 8/31/2020 $0.2050 $0.2050 $0.1219 11/16/2020 11/30/2020 $0.2150 $0.2150 $0.1278 Total $0.7900 $0.7900 $0.4697

The information in the table above is based on the preliminary results of work on the tax filings of Postal Realty Trust and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences of ownership of Postal Realty Trust’s common shares and the specific tax treatment of distributions on Postal Realty Trust’s common shares.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s ability to close on any pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

