Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSTL   US73757R1023

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(PSTL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
15.70 USD   +0.13%
04:16pPostal Realty Trust, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pEarnings Flash (PSTL) POSTAL REALTY TRUST Posts Q3 Revenue $13.8M
MT
04:16pEarnings Flash (PSTL) POSTAL REALTY TRUST Reports Q3 FFO $0.25
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

11/01/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Acquired 66 USPS Properties for $20.8 Million During the Third Quarter -

- Acquired 273 USPS Properties for $109 Million Year To Date -

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,600 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

  • Acquired 66 USPS properties for approximately $20.8 million, excluding closing costs
  • 31% growth in revenues from third quarter 2021 to third quarter 2022
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $0.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share
  • Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $5.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") was $6.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share
  • 4.4% increase in quarterly dividend from the prior year to $0.2350 per share, subsequent to quarter end

“We executed on another strong quarter while continuing to be prudent stewards of our capital. Postal Realty completed acquisitions towards the midpoint of our stated cap rate range while maintaining conservative leverage metrics. Our weighted average interest rate was 3.63% with more than 83% of our debt being fixed rate. We have no notable debt maturities until 2026 and sufficient dry powder to navigate this environment,” stated Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer. “We have a credit tenant in the United States Postal Service that has historically paid 100% of its rent during all economic cycles and a market-tested management team. Postal Realty is well-positioned to continue creating value and deliver shareholder returns.”

Property Portfolio & Acquisitions

The Company’s owned portfolio is 99.7% occupied, comprised of 1,232 properties across 49 states and one territory with approximately 5.2 million net leasable interior square feet and a weighted average rental rate of $8.63 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of September 30, 2022.

During the third quarter, the Company acquired 66 properties leased to the USPS for approximately $20.8 million, excluding closing costs, comprising approximately 170,000 net leasable interior square feet at a weighted average rental rate of $10.37 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of September 30, 2022.

Subsequent to quarter end and through October 26, 2022, the Company acquired 7 properties comprising approximately 38,000 net leasable interior square feet for approximately $5.9 million, excluding closing costs.

As of October 26, 2022, the Company had acquired 273 properties comprising approximately 764,000 net leasable interior square feet for approximately $109 million, excluding closing costs, during 2022. The Company has another 10 properties totaling approximately $4 million under definitive contracts.

Balance Sheet & Capital Markets Activity

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash of $4.6 million on the balance sheet, and $184.2 million of net debt with a weighted average interest rate of 3.63%. The Company had $189.1 million of total debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter, comprising of $158.1 million of fixed rate debt (when taking into account interest rate hedges), representing 83.6% of the total debt, and $31.0 million of floating rate debt, representing 16.4% of the total debt.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company issued 227,473 shares of common stock through its at-the-market offering program and 287,559 common units in its operating partnership as part of consideration for property acquisitions for total gross proceeds of approximately $8.4 million at an average gross price per share/unit of $16.39.

Dividend

On October 26, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2350 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend equates to $0.94 per share on an annualized basis. This represents the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase since the Company’s IPO in 2019. The dividend will be paid on November 28, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13732075.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

An explanation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, including, FFO, AFFO and net debt, as well as reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included below.

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than the Company does and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for recurring capital expenditures (defined as all capital expenditures and leasing costs that are recurring in nature, excluding expenditures that (i) are for items identified or existing at the time a property was acquired, (ii) are part of a strategic plan intended to increase the value or revenue-generating ability of a property, (iii) are considered infrequent or extraordinary in nature, or (iv) for casualty damage) and acquisition related expenses (defined as acquisition-related expenses that are incurred for investment purposes and business acquisitions and do not correlate with the ongoing operations of the Company’s existing portfolio, including due diligence costs for acquisitions not consummated and certain auditing, legal and accounting fees incurred that were directly related to completed acquisitions or dispositions and integration of acquired business) that are not capitalized and then adding back non-cash items including: write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees, straight-line rent and other adjustments (including lump sum catch up payments for increased rents), fair value lease adjustments, income on insurance recoveries from casualties, non-real estate depreciation and amortization and non-cash components of compensation expense. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of the Company’s operating performance. The Company believes that AFFO is widely used by other REITs and is helpful to investors as a meaningful additional measure of the Company’s ability to make capital investments. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as the Company does and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

The Company calculates its net debt as total debt less cash and property-related reserves. Net debt as of September 30, 2022 is calculated as total debt of approximately $189 million less cash and property-related reserves of approximately $5 million.

These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be viewed as an alternative measurement of the Company’s operating performance to net income. Management believes that accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. As a result, the Company believes that the additive use of FFO and AFFO, together with the required GAAP presentation, is widely-used by the Company’s competitors and other REITs and provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s performance and a more informed and appropriate basis on which to make investment decisions.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated growth and ability to obtain financing, renew or replace expiring leases and close on pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS’s terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, economic and financial conditions as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, general real estate market conditions, the Company’s competitive environment and other factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,600 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealty.com.

 

Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

$

13,181

 

 

$

10,204

 

 

$

36,665

 

 

$

27,668

 

Fee and other

 

594

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

1,765

 

 

 

1,137

 

Total revenues

 

13,775

 

 

 

10,529

 

 

 

38,430

 

 

 

28,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate taxes

 

1,836

 

 

 

1,625

 

 

 

5,131

 

 

 

3,877

 

Property operating expenses

 

1,346

 

 

 

983

 

 

 

4,106

 

 

 

2,708

 

General and administrative

 

3,040

 

 

 

2,596

 

 

 

9,990

 

 

 

7,881

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,637

 

 

 

3,743

 

 

 

12,966

 

 

 

10,131

 

Total operating expenses

 

10,859

 

 

 

8,947

 

 

 

32,193

 

 

 

24,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

2,916

 

 

 

1,582

 

 

 

6,237

 

 

 

4,208

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

44

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

718

 

 

 

276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contractual interest expense

 

(1,670

)

 

 

(734

)

 

 

(3,467

)

 

 

(2,000

)

Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees

 

(156

)

 

 

(295

)

 

 

(440

)

 

 

(585

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(202

)

Interest income

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

Total interest expense, net

 

(1,826

)

 

 

(1,028

)

 

 

(3,906

)

 

 

(2,785

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

1,134

 

 

 

713

 

 

 

3,049

 

 

 

1,699

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

16

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(75

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

1,150

 

 

 

676

 

 

 

3,036

 

 

 

1,624

 

Net income attributable to Operating Partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests

 

(219

)

 

 

(145

)

 

 

(557

)

 

 

(320

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

931

 

 

$

531

 

 

$

2,479

 

 

$

1,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and Diluted

 

18,554,578

 

 

 

13,413,132

 

 

 

18,467,581

 

 

 

13,044,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value and share data)

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

Real estate properties, at cost:

 

 

 

Land

$

85,950

 

 

$

64,538

 

Building and improvements

 

362,585

 

 

 

278,396

 

Tenant improvements

 

6,220

 

 

 

5,431

 

Total real estate properties, at cost

 

454,755

 

 

 

348,365

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation

 

(28,378

)

 

 

(20,884

)

Total real estate properties, net

 

426,377

 

 

 

327,481

 

Investment in financing leases, net

 

16,149

 

 

 

16,213

 

Total real estate investments

 

442,526

 

 

 

343,694

 

Cash

 

4,570

 

 

 

5,857

 

Escrows and reserves

 

338

 

 

 

1,169

 

Rent and other receivables

 

4,074

 

 

 

4,172

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

 

15,777

 

 

 

7,511

 

Goodwill

 

1,536

 

 

 

 

Deferred rent receivable

 

1,096

 

 

 

666

 

In-place lease intangibles, net

 

16,174

 

 

 

14,399

 

Above market leases, net

 

228

 

 

 

249

 

Total Assets

$

486,319

 

 

$

377,717

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Term loans, net

$

123,882

 

 

$

49,359

 

Revolving credit facility

 

31,000

 

 

 

13,000

 

Secured borrowings, net

 

32,908

 

 

 

32,990

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other, net

 

8,569

 

 

 

8,225

 

Below market leases, net

 

11,885

 

 

 

8,670

 

Total Liabilities

 

208,244

 

 

 

112,244

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 19,014,571 and 18,564,421 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

190

 

 

 

186

 

Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 27,206 shares authorized: 27,206 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

245,793

 

 

 

237,969

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

7,581

 

 

 

766

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(29,434

)

 

 

(18,879

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

224,130

 

 

 

220,042

 

Operating Partnership unitholders’ non-controlling interests

 

53,945

 

 

 

45,431

 

Total Equity

 

278,075

 

 

 

265,473

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

486,319

 

 

$

377,717

 

 

Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and AFFO
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022

Net income

 

$

1,150

 

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

 

 

4,616

 

FFO

 

$

5,766

 

Recurring capital expenditures

 

 

(200

)

Write-off and amortization of deferred financing fees

 

 

156

 

Straight-line rent and other adjustments

 

 

(159

)

Fair value lease adjustments

 

 

(613

)

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

111

 

Income on insurance recoveries from casualties

 

 

(44

)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

 

 

21

 

Non-cash components of compensation expense

 

 

1,021

 

AFFO

 

$

6,059

 

FFO per common share and common unit outstanding

 

$

0.25

 

AFFO per common share and common unit outstanding

 

$

0.26

 

Weighted average common shares and common units outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

23,523,764

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
04:16pPostal Realty Trust, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04:16pEarnings Flash (PSTL) POSTAL REALTY TRUST Posts Q3 Revenue $13.8M
MT
04:16pEarnings Flash (PSTL) POSTAL REALTY TRUST Reports Q3 FFO $0.25
MT
04:06pPostal Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/27Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend to $0.235 per Share, Payable Nov. 28 to Sharehol..
MT
10/26Postal Realty Trust Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
10/26Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Dividend for Third Quarter of 2022, Payable on Novem..
CI
10/19Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1,..
BU
10/13JPMorgan Starts Postal Realty Trust at Neutral with $17 Price Target
MT
08/22BMO Capital Raises Postal Realty Trust's Price Target to $17 From $16, Maintains Market..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52,1 M - -
Net income 2022 3,17 M - -
Net Debt 2022 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 99,8x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 294 M 294 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,41x
EV / Sales 2023 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,68 $
Average target price 17,94 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Spodek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Garber President, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert B. Klein Chief Financial Officer
Patrick R. Donahoe Chairman
Barry Lefkowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-20.81%294
EQUINIX, INC.-33.03%51 589
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-13.02%38 457
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-43.32%28 823
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-34.83%23 842
W. P. CAREY INC.-7.01%14 719