Postal Realty Trust, Inc.    PSTL

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(PSTL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. : Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

01/04/2021 | 04:11pm EST
 - Appoints Robert Klein as Chief Financial Officer -

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (“USPS”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Klein as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Klein joined the Company on January 1, 2021 pursuant to an employment agreement entered into between Mr. Klein and the Company.

Andrew Spodek, Postal Realty’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are very excited to have Rob join us as our CFO. Rob’s capital markets and public real estate company expertise complements the strength of our Financial Reporting and Accounting team. Rob’s insights will be a great benefit to the Company as we continue to scale our operations.”

Mr. Klein stated, “I look forward to joining the Company’s leadership team and guiding its financial decisions as the Company continues on its exciting growth path. The Company’s impressive results since its IPO and more recently in circumnavigating the pandemic speaks to the quality of the Company’s properties and tenants, and the work ethic of the team. I believe that Postal is well positioned for continued success and I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the Company’s bright future.”

Mr. Klein joins the Company with extensive experience in corporate finance, capital markets and real estate operations stemming from his over 20-year career. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Klein served as a Managing Partner and head of capital markets at Monday Properties Services, LLC (“Monday Properties”) since June 2016, where he led the strategic growth of the firm. From 1998 to the time he joined Monday Properties, Mr. Klein served in various roles, including most recently as a Managing Director, in the Real Estate Advisory Group at Evercore Group L.L.C. (“Evercore”) and advised public and private companies and special committees on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, portfolio acquisitions and sales, restructuring transactions, IPOs and strategic alternatives. Prior to joining Evercore, Mr. Klein held positions with MJC Associates LLC, Reckson Associates, Goldman, Sachs & Co and Bankers Trust. Mr. Klein is an active member of Urban Land Institute (ULI), University of Florida’s Bergstrom Center Advisory Board and the Columbia Business School Real Estate Circle. He graduated from the University of Florida Honors Program in 1997, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School in 2004.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,19 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -93,8x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,06 $
Last Close Price 16,88 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Spodek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Garber President, Secretary & Treasurer
Patrick R. Donahoe Independent Chairman
Barry Lefkowitz Independent Director
Jane Gural-Senders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.00%160
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.00%63 635
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.00%39 086
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.00%24 050
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.00%21 821
SEGRO PLC0.00%15 436
