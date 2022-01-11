Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSTL   US73757R1023

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(PSTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Postal Realty Trust : Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Update - Completed over $118 Million in Acquisitions in 2021 - Form 8-K

01/11/2022 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Update
- Completed over $118 Million in Acquisitions in 2021 -
CEDARHURST, NEW YORK, January 11, 2022 (BUSINESSWIRE) - Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the "Company"), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,350 postal properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the "USPS"), ranging from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, provided an update on its portfolio and on its collections and acquisitions for the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the full year 2021, the Company acquired 239 properties for approximately $118 million, excluding closing costs. These properties comprise approximately 1.8 million net leasable interior square feet and have a weighted average rental rate of $5.56 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2021. The weighted average cap rate for these acquisitions was between 7% and 7.5%, within the Company's targeted range.
Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "2021 was a strong year for the Company, and we are proud that we exceeded our acquisition target for the year, completing over $100 million of accretive acquisitions within our targeted cap rate range. We continue to execute on our USPS property consolidation strategy, and head into 2022 with a robust pipeline of opportunities, although we anticipate that industry-wide cap rate compression is likely to continue. The Company has a solid foundation to build on its past growth in 2022 as we continue to expand our reach across the USPS network and create value for our shareholders."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Update
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company collected 100% of its rents and acquired 55 properties for approximately $42.8 million, excluding closing costs, comprising approximately 731,000 net leasable interior square feet.
At year-end 2021, the Company's owned portfolio was 99.6% occupied, comprised of 966 properties across 49 states with approximately 4.5 million net leasable interior square feet and a weighted average rental rate for the occupied portfolio of $8.09 per leasable square foot based on rents in place as of December 31, 2021. At year-end 2021, the Company had $13 million outstanding under its $150 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility.
About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,350 postal properties leased primarily to the USPS.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the


inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's anticipated growth, acquisition activity and cap rate, are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, its acquisition pipeline, the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS's terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS and the Company's other tenants, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, economic and financial conditions as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, general real estate market conditions, the Company's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:
Investor Relations and Media Relations
Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com
Phone: (516) 232-8900
Source: Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

2

Disclaimer

Postal Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 21:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
04:38pPOSTAL REALTY TRUST : Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Update - Completed over $..
PU
04:06pPostal Realty Trust, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Update
BU
01/02Certain Class A Common Stock of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agre..
CI
01/02Certain OP Units of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
2021Postal Realty Trust Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering
BU
2021POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2021Postal Realty Trust Prices Offering at $17/Share
MT
2021Postal Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering
BU
2021Postal Realty Trust Launches Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
2021POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37,0 M - -
Net income 2021 2,14 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 115x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 350 M 350 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,81 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Spodek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Garber President, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert B. Klein Chief Financial Officer
Patrick R. Donahoe Chairman
Barry Lefkowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-5.00%350
EQUINIX, INC.-9.64%68 821
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-9.97%45 190
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.06%40 529
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.26%33 224
SEGRO PLC-8.67%21 400