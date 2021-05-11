Postal Realty Trust : 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release

Market Opportunity
We believe our ownership and continuing acquisition of properties leased to the USPS, as well as management of postal properties owned by third parties and leased to the USPS, is an attractive investment opportunity for, among others, the following reasons:
The strategic importance of the USPS's extensive national network to the nation's infrastructure and growth of e commerce;
Attractive cash flows from USPS-leased properties through stable occupancy and consistent rent growth across various economic cycles;
Fragmented ownership and an aging demographic of current owners of USPS-leased properties present an attractive opportunity to consolidate ownership of an institutional asset class that currently is principally non-institutionally owned; and
Opportunity to increase returns through professional property management, asset management and consulting services.
Disclaimer
