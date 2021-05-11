Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSTL   US73757R1023

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(PSTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Postal Realty Trust : 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release

05/11/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Opportunity

We believe our ownership and continuing acquisition of properties leased to the USPS, as well as management of postal properties owned by third parties and leased to the USPS, is an attractive investment opportunity for, among others, the following reasons:

  • The strategic importance of the USPS's extensive national network to the nation's infrastructure and growth of e commerce;
  • Attractive cash flows from USPS-leased properties through stable occupancy and consistent rent growth across various economic cycles;
  • Fragmented ownership and an aging demographic of current owners of USPS-leased properties present an attractive opportunity to consolidate ownership of an institutional asset class that currently is principally non-institutionally owned; and
  • Opportunity to increase returns through professional property management, asset management and consulting services.

Disclaimer

Postal Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 20:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
04:10pPOSTAL REALTY TRUST  : 2021 First Quarter Supplemental
PU
04:09pPOSTAL REALTY TRUST  : Earnings Flash (PSTL) POSTAL REALTY TRUST Posts Q1 AFFO $..
MT
04:09pPOSTAL REALTY TRUST  : Earnings Flash (PSTL) POSTAL REALTY TRUST Posts Q1 Revenu..
MT
04:08pPOSTAL REALTY TRUST  : 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release
PU
04:08pPOSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05/05POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on M..
BU
04/30POSTAL REALTY TRUST  : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend
BU
03/30POSTAL REALTY TRUST  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
03/24SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Mostly Higher Wednesday Afternoon
MT
03/24POSTAL REALTY TRUST  : Q4 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,7 M - -
Net income 2021 4,03 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,3x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,23x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 19,14 $
Last Close Price 20,25 $
Spread / Highest target 3,70%
Spread / Average Target -5,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Spodek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Garber President, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert B. Klein Chief Financial Officer
Patrick R. Donahoe Chairman
Barry Lefkowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.96%271
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.10%64 498
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.26%42 528
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.52%26 424
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.64%25 227
SEGRO PLC7.48%17 258