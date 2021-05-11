Log in
    PSTL   US73757R1023

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(PSTL)
  Report
Postal Realty Trust : 2021 First Quarter Supplemental

05/11/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
POSTAL REALTY

TRUST, INC.

NYSE: PSTL

Q1 2021 Supplemental

Forward-Looking Cautionary Statements

This presentation regarding Postal Realty Trust, Inc. ("our", "us", "we" or the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, change in the status of the USPS as an independent agency of the executive branch of the U.S. federal government, change in the demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, our ability to come to an agreement with the USPS regarding new leases, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by the USPS, the competitive market in which we operate, changes in the availability of acquisition opportunities, our inability to successfully complete real estate acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing we expect, or at all, our failure to successfully operate developed and acquired properties, adverse economic or real estate developments, either nationally or in the markets in which our properties are located, decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates, change in our business, financing or investment strategy or the markets in which we operate, fluctuations in mortgage rates and increased operating costs, changes in the method pursuant to which reference rates are determined and the elimination of LIBOR after 2023, general economic conditions, financial market fluctuations, our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness, our failure to obtain necessary outside financing on favorable terms or at all, failure to hedge effectively against interest rate changes, our reliance on key personnel whose continued service is not guaranteed, the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting us, changes in real estate, taxation, zoning laws and other legislation and government activity and changes to real property tax rates and the taxation of REITs in general, operations through joint ventures and reliance on or disputes with co-venturers, cybersecurity threats, environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, governmental approvals, actions and initiatives, including the need for compliance with environmental requirements, lack or insufficient amounts of insurance, limitations imposed on our business in order to qualify and maintain our status as a REIT and our failure to qualify for or maintain such status, public health threats such as COVID-19 and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

2

Corporate Information & Analyst Coverage

Key Management

Andrew Spodek

Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Garber

President, Treasurer & Secretary

Robert Klein

Chief Financial Officer

Board of Directors

Board Responsibilities

Patrick Donahoe

Chairman of the Board, Member - Audit Committee

Andrew Spodek

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Barry Lefkowitz

Chairman of Audit Committee, Member - Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee

Anton Feingold

Chairman of Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee, Member - Audit Committee

Jane Gural-Senders

Member - Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee

Corporate Information

Corporate Headquarters

Corporate Counsel

Transfer Agent

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

75 Columbia Avenue

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

American Stock Transfer and Trust

BDO USA, LLP

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

200 Park Avenue

800-937-5449

100 Park Avenue

www.postalrealtytrust.com

New York, NY 10166

New York, NY 10017

Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com

212-309-1000

212-885-8000

516-232-8900

Research Coverage

Firm

Analyst

Phone

Firm

Analyst

Phone

BMO Capital Markets

Frank Lee

415-591-2129

Janney Montgomery Scott

Robert Stevenson

646-840-3217

BTIG

Michael Gorman

212-738-6138

Jefferies

Jonathan Petersen

212-284-1705

Compass Point

Merrill Ross

202-534-1392

Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Stephen Manaker

212-271-3716

Height Capital Markets

Ed Groshan

202-629-0025

3

Company Overview

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate corporation that owns properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or the USPS. Postal Realty Trust is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. At March 31, 2021, PSTL owned 780 postal properties (including a property accounted for as a financing lease) located in 47 states comprising approximately 3.4 million net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS. Subsequent to quarter-end and through May 4, 2021, the Company closed on an additional 13 properties comprising approximately 39,000 net leasable interior square feet.

PSTL believes its competitive strengths are:

  • Extensive and Geographically Diverse Portfolio
  • Experienced, Proven and Aligned Management Team with Extensive Seller Relationships
  • Only Publicly Traded REIT Focused Exclusively on Properties Leased to the USPS

PSTL'S FOOTPRINT OF OWNED PROPERTIES

Source: Company Filings

4

Note: Map as of 5/4/2021

Executive Summary

Figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021

Price of Common Shares

High closing price during period

$17.24

Low closing price during period

$15.67

End of period closing price

$17.18

Outstanding Classes of Stock and Partnership Units

Common shares

13,327

OP Units

2,641

LTIP Units

346

Restricted Stock Units

54

Voting equivalent shares

27

Total shares - fully diluted

16,394

Market Capitalization

Total equity market capitalization - fully diluted (1)

$281,649

Net debt

93,331

Enterprise value

$374,980

Debt Ratios

Net debt to enterprise value

24.9%

Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA

4.2x

Adjusted interest coverage ratio

8.5x

Fixed charge coverage ratio

7.3x

Earnings

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$103

Net income attributable to common stockholders per share

$0.00

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

$3,295

FFO per share - fully diluted basis

$0.21

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO")

$4,264

AFFO per share - fully diluted basis

$0.27

Dividend per share

$0.2200

Net Operating Income

(1)

$6,907

Current Metrics(2)

Annualized total owned rental revenue

$29,241

Total owned square footage

3,393

Weighted average rent per square foot

$8.62

Total owned property count

793

Total managed property count

399

Portfolio occupancy

100.0%

Total current net debt (3)

$96,303

Total share count - fully diluted

16,451

Source: Company Filings

Note: Figures in thousands, except for per share, per square foot, and property count data

5

  1. Total equity market capitalization - fully diluted calculated with closing share price of $17.18
  2. Based on 5/4/2021 figures
  3. Total current net debt includes cash balance and escrow & reserves as of 3/31/2021

Disclaimer

Postal Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 20:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
