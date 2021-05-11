Postal Realty Trust : 2021 First Quarter Supplemental

Forward-Looking Cautionary Statements

This presentation regarding Postal Realty Trust, Inc. ("our", "us", "we" or the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, change in the status of the USPS as an independent agency of the executive branch of the U.S. federal government, change in the demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, our ability to come to an agreement with the USPS regarding new leases, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by the USPS, the competitive market in which we operate, changes in the availability of acquisition opportunities, our inability to successfully complete real estate acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing we expect, or at all, our failure to successfully operate developed and acquired properties, adverse economic or real estate developments, either nationally or in the markets in which our properties are located, decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates, change in our business, financing or investment strategy or the markets in which we operate, fluctuations in mortgage rates and increased operating costs, changes in the method pursuant to which reference rates are determined and the elimination of LIBOR after 2023, general economic conditions, financial market fluctuations, our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness, our failure to obtain necessary outside financing on favorable terms or at all, failure to hedge effectively against interest rate changes, our reliance on key personnel whose continued service is not guaranteed, the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting us, changes in real estate, taxation, zoning laws and other legislation and government activity and changes to real property tax rates and the taxation of REITs in general, operations through joint ventures and reliance on or disputes with co-venturers, cybersecurity threats, environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, governmental approvals, actions and initiatives, including the need for compliance with environmental requirements, lack or insufficient amounts of insurance, limitations imposed on our business in order to qualify and maintain our status as a REIT and our failure to qualify for or maintain such status, public health threats such as COVID-19 and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

