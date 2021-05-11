Postal Realty Trust : 2021 First Quarter Supplemental
05/11/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
POSTAL REALTY
TRUST, INC.
NYSE: PSTL
Q1 2021 Supplemental
Forward-Looking Cautionary Statements
This presentation regarding Postal Realty Trust, Inc. ("our", "us", "we" or the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward- looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, change in the status of the USPS as an independent agency of the executive branch of the U.S. federal government, change in the demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, our ability to come to an agreement with the USPS regarding new leases, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by the USPS, the competitive market in which we operate, changes in the availability of acquisition opportunities, our inability to successfully complete real estate acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing we expect, or at all, our failure to successfully operate developed and acquired properties, adverse economic or real estate developments, either nationally or in the markets in which our properties are located, decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates, change in our business, financing or investment strategy or the markets in which we operate, fluctuations in mortgage rates and increased operating costs, changes in the method pursuant to which reference rates are determined and the elimination of LIBOR after 2023, general economic conditions, financial market fluctuations, our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness, our failure to obtain necessary outside financing on favorable terms or at all, failure to hedge effectively against interest rate changes, our reliance on key personnel whose continued service is not guaranteed, the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting us, changes in real estate, taxation, zoning laws and other legislation and government activity and changes to real property tax rates and the taxation of REITs in general, operations through joint ventures and reliance on or disputes with co-venturers, cybersecurity threats, environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, governmental approvals, actions and initiatives, including the need for compliance with environmental requirements, lack or insufficient amounts of insurance, limitations imposed on our business in order to qualify and maintain our status as a REIT and our failure to qualify for or maintain such status, public health threats such as COVID-19 and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Corporate Information & Analyst Coverage
Key Management
Andrew Spodek
Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Garber
President, Treasurer & Secretary
Robert Klein
Chief Financial Officer
Board of Directors
Board Responsibilities
Patrick Donahoe
Chairman of the Board, Member - Audit Committee
Andrew Spodek
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Barry Lefkowitz
Chairman of Audit Committee, Member - Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee
Anton Feingold
Chairman of Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee, Member - Audit Committee
Jane Gural-Senders
Member - Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee
Corporate Information
Corporate Headquarters
Corporate Counsel
Transfer Agent
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
75 Columbia Avenue
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
American Stock Transfer and Trust
BDO USA, LLP
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
200 Park Avenue
800-937-5449
100 Park Avenue
www.postalrealtytrust.com
New York, NY 10166
New York, NY 10017
Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com
212-309-1000
212-885-8000
516-232-8900
Research Coverage
Firm
Analyst
Phone
Firm
Analyst
Phone
BMO Capital Markets
Frank Lee
415-591-2129
Janney Montgomery Scott
Robert Stevenson
646-840-3217
BTIG
Michael Gorman
212-738-6138
Jefferies
Jonathan Petersen
212-284-1705
Compass Point
Merrill Ross
202-534-1392
Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc.
Stephen Manaker
212-271-3716
Height Capital Markets
Ed Groshan
202-629-0025
Company Overview
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate corporation that owns properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or the USPS. Postal Realty Trust is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. At March 31, 2021, PSTL owned 780 postal properties (including a property accounted for as a financing lease) located in 47 states comprising approximately 3.4 million net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS. Subsequent to quarter-end and through May 4, 2021, the Company closed on an additional 13 properties comprising approximately 39,000 net leasable interior square feet.
PSTL believes its competitive strengths are:
Extensive and Geographically Diverse Portfolio
Experienced, Proven and Aligned Management Team with Extensive Seller Relationships
Only Publicly Traded REIT Focused Exclusively on Properties Leased to the USPS
PSTL'S FOOTPRINT OF OWNED PROPERTIES
Source: Company Filings
Note: Map as of 5/4/2021
Executive Summary
Figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
Price of Common Shares
High closing price during period
$17.24
Low closing price during period
$15.67
End of period closing price
$17.18
Outstanding Classes of Stock and Partnership Units
Common shares
13,327
OP Units
2,641
LTIP Units
346
Restricted Stock Units
54
Voting equivalent shares
27
Total shares - fully diluted
16,394
Market Capitalization
Total equity market capitalization - fully diluted (1)
$281,649
Net debt
93,331
Enterprise value
$374,980
Debt Ratios
Net debt to enterprise value
24.9%
Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA
4.2x
Adjusted interest coverage ratio
8.5x
Fixed charge coverage ratio
7.3x
Earnings
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$103
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share
$0.00
Funds From Operations ("FFO")
$3,295
FFO per share - fully diluted basis
$0.21
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO")
$4,264
AFFO per share - fully diluted basis
$0.27
Dividend per share
$0.2200
Net Operating Income
(1)
$6,907
Current Metrics(2)
Annualized total owned rental revenue
$29,241
Total owned square footage
3,393
Weighted average rent per square foot
$8.62
Total owned property count
793
Total managed property count
399
Portfolio occupancy
100.0%
Total current net debt (3)
$96,303
Total share count - fully diluted
16,451
Source: Company Filings
Note: Figures in thousands, except for per share, per square foot, and property count data
Total equity market capitalization - fully diluted calculated with closing share price of $17.18
Based on 5/4/2021 figures
Total current net debt includes cash balance and escrow & reserves as of 3/31/2021
Postal Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 20:09:05 UTC.