  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1658   CNE1000029W3

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(1658)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/04 01:15:59 am EDT
6.390 HKD   +2.40%
Hong Kong stocks down as tech shares slide ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
Nomura Adjusts Postal Savings Bank of China's Price Target to HK$7.81 From HK$7.8, Keeps at Buy
MT
Ant Group Exits Investment in PSBC Amid Crackdown
MT
Hong Kong stocks down as tech shares slide ahead of Fed rate decision

05/04/2022 | 01:05am EDT
May 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday with technology shares leading the slide as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.

** The Hang Seng Index fell 1.33% to 20,820.32 in the morning session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.95% to 7,125.85.

** Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. Trading will resume on Thursday.

** HSBC Hong Kong shares rose as much as 3.1% after it said it will commence a share repurchase of up to $1 billion and has entered into agreements with Merrill Lynch International to handle the buyback beginning on May 4.

** Shares of China's Meituan fell 5.9% and JD Health International plunged 11.6% as their shareholders cut long positions.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were JD Health, Innovent Biologics Inc, down 7.49%, and Meituan.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd, up 2.4%, followed by ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, which rose 1.22% and China Resources Land Ltd , up 1.09%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 0.4%, the IT sector fell 3.6%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Wharf Real Estate Investment, up 2.02%, while the biggest loser was Meituan. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.71059 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.19% 1.2474 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7787 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 0.82% 36.9 Delayed Quote.7.62%
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.88% 108.4 Delayed Quote.-27.86%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.05159 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
HANG SENG -1.24% 20829.02 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES -1.87% 7127.81 Delayed Quote.-11.38%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.21% 512.8 Delayed Quote.14.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.01308 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC. -7.92% 21.5 Delayed Quote.-47.88%
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC. -12.67% 43.75 Delayed Quote.-18.47%
MEITUAN INC. -5.80% 162.5 Delayed Quote.-23.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6428 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. 2.40% 6.39 Delayed Quote.14.08%
THE WHARF HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.44% 22.95 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 2.02% 38.05 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
Financials
Sales 2022 348 B 52 641 M 52 641 M
Net income 2022 85 483 M 12 936 M 12 936 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,88x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 497 B 75 164 M 75 164 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 178 252
Free-Float 11,0%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.9.69%75 164
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%159 417
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.30%69 057
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.7.56%64 380
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.16%58 988
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.76%53 625