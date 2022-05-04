Hong Kong stocks down as tech shares slide ahead of Fed rate decision

May 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday with
technology shares leading the slide as investors awaited the
U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.
** The Hang Seng Index fell 1.33% to 20,820.32 in the
morning session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
dropped 1.95% to 7,125.85.
** Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. Trading
will resume on Thursday.
** HSBC Hong Kong shares rose as much as 3.1% after it
said it will commence a share repurchase of up to $1 billion and
has entered into agreements with Merrill Lynch International to
handle the buyback beginning on May 4.
** Shares of China's Meituan fell 5.9% and JD Health
International plunged 11.6% as their shareholders cut
long positions.
** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were JD
Health, Innovent Biologics Inc, down 7.49%, and
Meituan.
** The top gainers among H-shares were Postal Savings Bank of
China Co Ltd, up 2.4%, followed by ENN Energy Holdings
Ltd, which rose 1.22% and China Resources Land Ltd
, up 1.09%.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares
dipped 0.4%, the IT sector fell 3.6%, and the
Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Wharf Real Estate
Investment, up 2.02%, while the biggest loser was
Meituan.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)