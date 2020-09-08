Log in
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(1658)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/07
3.49 HKD   -1.41%
04:53aHong Kong stocks rise as financials, telecoms gain
RE
08/31Hong Kong stocks fall as financial, consumer firms retreat
RE
08/30Postal Savings Bank of China's First-Half Net Profit Fell 10%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hong Kong stocks rise as financials, telecoms gain

09/08/2020 | 04:53am EDT

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -4%

* HSI +0.1%, HSCE +0.7%, CSI300 +0.5%

* FTSE China A50 +0.7%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks recouped earlier losses to close higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and telecoms firms.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.14% at 24,624.34 after falling as much as 1%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.67% to 9,830.39.

** Leading the rally, the Hang Seng telecoms index and the Hang Seng financials index rose 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, which gained 4.74%, while the biggest loser was Xiaomi Corp, which fell 7.25%.

** Investors continued to pull out of tech stocks amid persistent Sino-U.S. tensions, which saw Washington putting restrictions on Chinese tech companies.

** The Hang Seng tech index lost 1.6% following a 4.6% drop the previous session, posting its fourth straight session of drops.

** U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of de-coupling the U.S. and Chinese economies, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the world's two biggest economies no longer did business.

** Shares of Chinese bottled water and drinks producer Nongfu Spring Co Ltd rose as much as 85.3% higher than their initial public offering (IPO) price on their first day of trading on Tuesday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.22%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.8%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8314 per U.S. dollar at 0822 GMT, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.829.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 42.90% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 0.31% 24645.23 Real-time Quote.-12.84%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 4.9 End-of-day quote.-16.67%
MEITUAN DIANPING -5.19% 248.2 End-of-day quote.143.57%
NIKKEI 225 0.80% 23274.13 Real-time Quote.-2.40%
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD. 0.00% 21.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. -1.41% 3.49 End-of-day quote.-34.15%
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED -2.20% 8.89 End-of-day quote.22.34%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -1.43% 24.15 End-of-day quote.124.03%
Financials
Sales 2020 288 B 42 201 M 42 201 M
Net income 2020 57 417 M 8 400 M 8 400 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,75x
Yield 2020 6,53%
Capitalization 368 B 53 851 M 53 808 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 174 406
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,90 CNY
Last Close Price 3,08 CNY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Wen Zhang General Manager & Executive Director
Xin Shuang Guo President & Executive Director
Yue Jun Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Liang Zhang Chairman
Hong Yao Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-34.15%53 851
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.11%157 392
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.98%53 293
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%45 262
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-19.08%43 198
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.18%42 429
