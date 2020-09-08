Hong Kong stocks rise as financials, telecoms gain

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.7%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used -4%
* HSI +0.1%, HSCE +0.7%, CSI300 +0.5%
* FTSE China A50 +0.7%
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks recouped earlier losses
to close higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial and
telecoms firms.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
0.14% at 24,624.34 after falling as much as 1%. The Hang Seng
China Enterprises index rose 0.67% to 9,830.39.
** Leading the rally, the Hang Seng telecoms index
and the Hang Seng financials index rose 1.4% and 1.2%,
respectively.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd, which gained 4.74%,
while the biggest loser was Xiaomi Corp, which fell
7.25%.
** Investors continued to pull out of tech stocks amid
persistent Sino-U.S. tensions, which saw Washington putting
restrictions on Chinese tech companies.
** The Hang Seng tech index lost 1.6% following a
4.6% drop the previous session, posting its fourth straight
session of drops.
** U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the
idea of de-coupling the U.S. and Chinese economies, suggesting
the United States would not lose money if the world's two
biggest economies no longer did business.
** Shares of Chinese bottled water and drinks producer
Nongfu Spring Co Ltd rose as much as 85.3% higher than
their initial public offering (IPO) price on their first day of
trading on Tuesday.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.22%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 0.8%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.8314 per U.S. dollar
at 0822 GMT, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.829.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of
42.90% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)