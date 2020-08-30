Postal Savings Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") hereby announces that as the originally appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP ("PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian") and PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PricewaterhouseCoopers") have reached the limitation of appointment period prescribed under the Measures for State-owned Financial Enterprises to Select and Appoint Accounting Firms (Cai Jin [2020] No. 6) promulgated by the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian and PricewaterhouseCoopers will no longer serve as the auditors of the Bank since 2021. The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") reviewed and approved the Proposal on the Engagement of Accounting Firms of China Postal Savings Bank for 2021 and agreed to engage Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the Bank for 2021, which are responsible for providing audit and related services for the Bank's financial statements compiled in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and International Financial Reporting Standards respectively in 2021. The proposed audit fee for 2021 is RMB29.8 million, including internal control audit fee of RMB1.8 million.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian and PricewaterhouseCoopers confirmed that there were no matters regarding their termination of service that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders. The Board also confirmed that there were no disagreements or unresolved matters between the Bank and PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian and PricewaterhouseCoopers, and is not aware of any related matters that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.

The above proposal shall be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank for review and approval.